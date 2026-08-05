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ASAP Rocky Responds to Drake's "Burning Bridges," Explains Why Rihanna Didn't Promote Single

"What single she supposed to be posting?" Rocky said. "She posted my album... after it went No. 1."

A$AP Rocky in a white shirt and sunglasses, next to Drake in an orange shirt with a beard and tattoos.
(Photo by MEGA/GC Images), (Photo by Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images)

ASAP Rocky is pushing back against one of Drake's most talked-about bars from Iceman, dismissing Drizzy’s claim that Rihanna didn't support his latest album and insisting the criticism misses the point.

During an appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Rocky addressed his ongoing back-and-forth with Drake, including the now-viral lyric from "Burning Bridges," where Drake suggested Rihanna didn't post about the single from Rocky's album on social media.

When Lee joked that Rocky had "took his girl," referring to Rihanna, Rocky initially laughed off the suggestion before reflecting on why he believes the feud has lingered for so long.

"I didn't," Rocky said. "Everybody moved on with their lives and is still strung up on that. It's just bugged out to me. The internet antics and smear campaigns and all that, we see right through that. That's why I just be like, 'I ain't responding to that.'"

Lee then brought up Drake's lyric from "Burning Bridges," which quickly became one of the standout records on Iceman. On the track, Drake appears to mock Rocky by claiming Rihanna never promoted his single from Don’t Be Dumb, fueling fan speculation that she wasn't publicly supporting her longtime partner's music.

Rocky dismissed the line outright.

"That's stupid," he said.

He argued that if Rihanna had heavily promoted the project before its release, critics would have immediately credited her, not the music, for the album’s commercial success.

"This is the problem though," Rocky explained. "If she would have posted my album, everybody would have been like, 'You only went No. 1 'cause your girl posted.'"

According to Rocky, Rihanna did eventually share the album after it debuted at No. 1, but he questioned why people expected her to be central to the rollout in the first place.

"She not on my fucking album," he said. "What single she supposed to be posting? She posted my album... after it went No. 1."

The exchange adds another chapter to one of hip-hop's longest-running rivalries. Tension between Drake and Rocky has simmered for years, with many fans tracing it to Drake's former relationship with Rihanna and a series of increasingly direct lyrical exchanges.

Drake appeared to take subliminal shots at Rihanna and Rocky on 2023's "Fear of Heights" before the feud intensified in 2024. Rocky fired back on Metro Boomin and Future's "Show of Hands," rapping, "N****s in they feelings over women... Flacko hit it first, son," after Drake targeted him on "Family Matters."

Rocky's long-delayed album Don’t Be Dumb seemingly reignited the conflict with the song "Shyne," where he rapped, "First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' bitch," while accusing unnamed rivals of copying his style.

Although Rocky stopped short of explicitly naming Drake, he later acknowledged on Popcast that listeners already knew who people believed the record was about, saying, "I think we all know."

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