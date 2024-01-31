Purported Clip of Drake’s “Marvins Room” Blasted at Earth-Shaking Volume Has Everyone Reflecting on Heartbreak

He’s just saying you could do better.
Concerning footage appears to show the car alarm-triggering results of someone listening to Drake’s 2011 sadboy classic “Marvins Room” at a downright emotional volume.
The Take Care single is known for its heart-very-much-on-its-sleeve lyrics, which feature the track’s narrator drunk-dialing a former girlfriend. Amid the depicted call, Drake taunts the ex-girlfriend in the story by theorizing that she’s thinking “about the times we had,” despite having moved on to a new relationship.
"Someone playing Marvins Room so loudly that it is shaking the building and setting off car alarms," Twitter user @SMOOCHONTHELIPS said when sharing the purported video. "Praying for this man."
It’s unclear where this footage was originally captured, nor has its veracity been confirmed. Still, it’s not hard to imagine someone blasting the “Summer Games” sequel denier’s beloved Take Care cut in an effort to move past their own relationship woes. Given recent events, it’s also not unimaginable that the purported footage actually stems from a downtrodden Elmo’s own private Take Care play-through after he started reading the responses to his innocent “How’s everybody doing?” inquiry.
At any rate, take another misery tour below.
Drake will soon be back on the road, this time with J. Cole on the latest leg of the It's All a Blur Tour. February will see the "First Person Shooter" collaborators making two-night stops in Tampa, Nashville, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and more. It's safe to say "Marvins Room" will almost certainly be on the setlist.