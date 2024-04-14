Lebron James Responds to Drake and Kendrick Beef: ‘Nothing Like 2 Heavyweights Doing What They Do Best!'

The future NBA Hall of Famer has been a close friend of Drake over the years, but he has also shown to be a fan of Lamar by sharing clips of himself rapping along to the pgLang rapper’s music.

Lamar recently took a jab at Drake and J. Cole on “Like That” on Metro Boomin and Future’s We Don’t Trust You, which was released last month. On the track, K. Dot denounced all the chatter surrounding the “Big 3.”

“Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD"

"Motherfuck the big three, nigga, it's just big me,” Lamar rapped on the track.

On April 13, Drake’s diss track titled “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty),” leaked online, and the 6 God had bars lined up for Lamar, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and more.

“I could never be nobody number-one fan / Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand / You pussies can't get booked outside America for nan' / I'm out in Tokyo because I'm big in Japan / I'm the hit maker y'all depend on / Backstage, in my city, it was friend zone / You won't ever take no chain off of us,” Drake rapped.