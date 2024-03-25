Clip of Travis Scott Hyping Up Metro and Future to Preview "Like That" Resurfaces, Doesn't Tell Full Story

As "Like That" debates and speculation continue, much has been said about a resurfaced clip of Travis Scott hyping up the track at Rolling Loud prior to its official release.
Future and Metro Boomin performed on the third night of the California festival earlier this month, with La Flame among those enlisted as special guests for the headlining set. At one point, Scott urged the duo to let fans have the unique privilege of enjoying "Like That," or at least a version of it, in a live setting.
"Before y'all get outta here, just play that [sings intro to 'Like That'] … Please, bruh," Scott said during the performance, notably just after a "Type Shit" tease. "You gotta let that shit go right now."
From there, attendees were treated to a version of the song that's notably different from the one included on We Don't Trust You. Not heard during the Rolling Loud set, of course, was Kendrick's heavily headlined verse. But that's not all. Future's parts are different in this version too, namely at the beginning of the song.
Studious Metro fans will note that the producer has teased other versions of what would ultimately become "Like That" in the past, as well. In 2023, for example, a clip of a different version of the track being played at a club made the rounds.
Amid ongoing talk of Kendrick’s Drake and J. Cole-dissing "Like That" verse, some have questioned the aforementioned Travis moment. Joe Budden, for example, called Scott a "phony ass n***a" in response to the footage.
Given that "Like That," like almost all art, clearly went through several iterations before landing on the final version given an official release, it's completely possible that Scott was not aware of what Kendrick had in store.
At any rate, the larger conversation about "Like That" and its Big 3-rejecting verse from Kendrick is certain to continue. Monday, for example, we reported on comments Drake made at a recent Florida show.
[T]here’s not a n***a on this earth that could ever fuck with me in my life," the "Summer Games" sequel denier told a Big as the What? audience over the weekend.