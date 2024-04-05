J. Cole's Kendrick Lamar Disses on "7 Minute Drill" Mirror Jay-Z’s Nas Mockery on "Takeover"

J. Cole took a few pages from the book of Hov for his new Kendrick Lamar response cut “7 Minute Drill.”

In case you woke up in a state of confusion amid the Friday morning chaos, here’s a quick recap: Cole surprise-dropped a new project, Might Delete Later, that closes with a track boasting numerous choice lines aimed at Kendrick in response to his Big 3-dismantling “Like That” verse. Naturally, fans responded with copious memery, not unlike how the world reacted to Kendrick's verse on the We Don't Trust You cut.

Amid the lyrical breakdowns, studious listeners were quick to point out that a few Cole lines saw the Dreamville boss borrowing from Jay-Z's Ye-produced 2001 track “Takeover,” itself a diss joint aimed at Nas and Mobb Deep’s Prodigy. (As fellow FOB heads will note, the track was later referenced in the band's “The Take Over, The Breaks Over” track off their 2007 album Infinity on High, which opens with a cameo from Hov himself.)