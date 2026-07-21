Video Shows NYC Club Altercation That Got Jordan Clarkson, Travis Scott Removed

Travis Scott and Jordan Clarkson were escorted out of a New York City club by police over the weekend.

A source tells TMZ that Scott confronted an unidentified male who was allegedly filming him while he was speaking with another person inside Zero Bond. When the incident escalated because members of Scott’s entourage were throwing bottles, the source continued, Clarkson stepped in to try and diffuse the situation.

TMZ has now obtained a video from the Raising Cane’s event that occurred while 50 Cent was performing “In Da Club” for attendees.