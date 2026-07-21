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Video Shows NYC Club Altercation That Got Jordan Clarkson, Travis Scott Removed

A video obtained by TMZ provides some insight into what occurred inside Zero Bond before Clarkson and Scott were escorted out.

Split image of Jordan Clarkson and Travis Scott.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Travis Scott and Jordan Clarkson were escorted out of a New York City club by police over the weekend.

A source tells TMZ that Scott confronted an unidentified male who was allegedly filming him while he was speaking with another person inside Zero Bond. When the incident escalated because members of Scott’s entourage were throwing bottles, the source continued, Clarkson stepped in to try and diffuse the situation.

TMZ has now obtained a video from the Raising Cane’s event that occurred while 50 Cent was performing “In Da Club” for attendees.

In the video, Clarkson is seen being restrained by several people when Travis comes into view. Despite facing considerable resistance, the New York Knicks guard continues to try and make his way through the crowd to go after someone. Loud noises, possibly the sound of bottles smashing, and commotion eventually bring 50’s performance to a halt.

Even after the music stops, Clarkson still appears to be lunging for someone before he is ushered out of the venue.

Clarkson has not addressed the incident.

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