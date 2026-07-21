Clavicular Ends Relationship With Lily Snyder Live on Stream

Clavicular ended his relationship with Lily Snyder during a livestream and viewers watched the emotional breakup unfold in real time. The livestream took place on Sunday (July 19) inside the couple's shared home, as seen in clips circulating online. Earlier in the stream, the 20-year-old “looksmaxxing” influencer was seen playing Fortnite when he told Snyder, 19, that he “liked it better when you were sleeping.”

“You suck. I’ll go to sleep then,” Snyder said before walking out the frame, only to return and pull Clavicular’s headphones off of him. “Guess I’ll have to take my headphones with me.” “Oh, you fuck. I just had ear surgery, you fucking—,” Clavicular shouted while keeping his hands over his ears. “What the fuck?” “That actually hurt, I’m sorry,” Snyder said. “Are you okay? I didn’t mean to.” Clavicular then paused the stream and later on had an emotional fall out with Snyder where he gave her an ultimatum of being “friends or we’re nothing.”

The streamer argued that Snyder was “manipulating” him, while Snyder pushed back against the claim by saying that the two have built “an entire foundation” together and reminding him of their plans to get married this year. “No. All you do is you just come down here and you're so soft spoken and then the next minute you'll scream and hit me and all this shit,” Clavicular responded, with Snyder insisting she does not hit him. “I'm not in a relationship and I'm going to tell people that. This is not a relationship and I'm publicly claiming that.” “Why would you give something so good up?” Snyder said through tears. “Because I'd have to give up something also so good, which is my fucking career,” Clavicular answered. “You don't have to give your career up. I'm here supporting you,” Snyder rebutted. “I want you to go out and go do whatever the fuck you want. I'm here waiting for you at home.”

Although it’s unclear when the two began their tumultuous relationship officially began, Clavicular introduced Snyder to members of his family in late April.