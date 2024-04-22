Beyoncé Shows Off Her Natural Hair in Cécred Promo Video

The BeyHive was amazed at Beyoncé showing off her gorgeous natural locks on Instagram on Monday morning.
On her official account, the Cowboy Carter artist gave fans a peek into her hair routine using products from her new haircare line, Cécred, which launched in February.
“Now that Cécred is known for its quality and what it does for your hair, I think it’s time to show y’all what it does for my hair [...] I’m really proud of the quality,” the singer said in a voice-over, with her song "Bodyguard" playing in the background.
Queen Bey had viewers gagged at the video's midpoint, where she showed off her healthy and freshly washed hair being prepped for a blowout. “The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair. That’s some bullshit, cause it ain't nobody business," she joked. "I'll get back to my hurr."
She continued, "I'm very grateful for those who have allowed the products to speak for themselves. And we are building the community that I've dreamt about. I'm proud of the ingredients, I'm proud of the way it's making people feel, I'm proud that it's not one-dimensional and that it's for multiple textures. I'm very, very grateful for all of the support and I'm very thankful to you guys."
Towards the video's end, it was revealed that Bey was prepping for her Cécred launch party, which was held in Los Angeles. While fans have seen the singer's natural hair before, they were shocked at its length after years of wearing protective styles.
Beyoncé had a heavily publicized big chop in 2013, and she spoke about it with Essence earlier this year, revealing that the decision was based on "a very big emotional transformation and metamorphosis."
“So much of my identity as a performer has been connected to flowing hair. Cutting my hair off was me rebelling against being this woman that society thinks I’m supposed to be," she added. "I was a new mother, and something about the liberation of becoming a mother made me want to just shed all of that. It was a physical representation of me shedding the expectations put upon me. I just wanted it off.”