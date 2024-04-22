Beyoncé Shows Off Her Natural Hair in Cécred Promo Video

The BeyHive was amazed at Beyoncé showing off her gorgeous natural locks on Instagram on Monday morning.

On her official account, the Cowboy Carter artist gave fans a peek into her hair routine using products from her new haircare line, Cécred, which launched in February.

“Now that Cécred is known for its quality and what it does for your hair, I think it’s time to show y’all what it does for my hair [...] I’m really proud of the quality,” the singer said in a voice-over, with her song "Bodyguard" playing in the background.