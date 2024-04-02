Beyoncé’s 'Cowboy Carter' Album: Features and Production Credits

The country-inspired, 27-song album sees Beyoncé enlisting everyone from Paul McCartney to Linda Martell.

Apr 02, 2024
For the confidently sprawling Cowboy Carter, her country-inspired eighth studio album, Beyoncé enlisted a dream team of fellow artists to bring her latest vision to life.

The second chapter of the 32-time Grammy winner's Renaissance trilogy (which may or may not traverse the world of rock next time around) boasts songwriting credits and/or features from Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, Paul McCartney, Shaboozey, Jay-Z, Reyna Roberts, and (many) more.

For some of these artists, their appearance on the surefire No. 1 album is certain to raise their own profile even higher, both within the country music framework and beyond. Reyna Roberts, for example, recently told fans that she's been "dreaming about this day since we were 8 years old."

For others, like Linda Martell, the Cowboy Carter inclusion stands as a celebration of a decades-long legacy without which fans wouldn't have many of the songs they so cherish today.

Below, as we always do for major new releases, get a closer look at the full list of features and official production credits for the album.

"Ameriican Requiem”

Written by: Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Dan Walsh, Darius Dixson, Derek Dixie, Ernest Dion Wilson, Jon Batiste, Michael Price, Raphael Saadiq, S. Carter, Stephen Stills, Tyler Johnson

Produced by: Beyoncé, Jon Batiste, Tyler Johnson, Derek Dixie, No I.D., Khirye Tyler

"Blackbiird" f/ Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts

Written by: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Produced by: Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, Khirye Tyler

"16 Carriages"

Written by: Ink, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Raphael Saadiq

Produced by: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Ink, Raphael Saadiq, Stuart White

"Protector” f/ Rumi Carter

Written by: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Jack Rochon, Ryan Beatty

Produced by: Beyoncé, Jack Rochon

"My Rose"

Written by: Beyoncé, Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols

Produced by: Beyoncé, Mamii

"Smoke Hour” f/ Willie Nelson

Written by: Beyoncé, Charles Anderson, Chuck Berry, Jesse Stone, Leah Nardos Takele, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Son House

Produced by: Beyoncé

"Texas Hold ‘Em"

Written by: Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, Raphael Saadiq

Produced by: Beyoncé, Raphael Saadiq, Nate Ferraro, Killah B, Hit-Boy, Stuart White, Mariel Gomerez

"Bodyguard"

Written by: Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Leven Kali, Raphael Saadiq, Ryan Beatty, Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols

Produced by: Raphael Saadiq

"Dolly P” f/ Dolly Parton

Written by: Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, Leah Nardos Takele

Produced by: Beyoncé, Jack Rochon, NovaWav

"Jolene"

Written by: Dolly Parton

Produced by: Beyoncé, Jack Rochon, Khirye Tyler

"Daughter"

Written by: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Derek Dixie, S. Carter, Simon Maartensson, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

Produced by: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Simon Maartensson, Derek Dixie

"Spaghettii" f/ Shaboozey and Linda Martell

Written by: Beyoncé, Collins Chibueze, DJ Dede Mandrake, Khirye Tyler, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

Produced by: Beyoncé, Swizz Beatz, Khirye Tyler

"Alliigator Tears"

Written by: Beyoncé, Khirye Tyler, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

Produced by: Beyoncé, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Khirye Tyler

"Smoke Hour II” f/ Willie Nelson

Written by: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Jeff Gitelman, Leah Nardos Takele

Produced by: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin

"Just for Fun" f/ Willie Jones

Written by: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Jeff Gitelman, Ryan Beatty

Produced by: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin

"II Most Wanted" f/ Miley Cyrus

Written by: Beyoncé, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus, Ryan Tedder

Produced by: Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Jonathan Rado, Michael Pollack, Shawn Everett

"Levii’s Jeans" f/ Post Malone

Written by: Austin Post, Beyoncé, Nile Rodgers, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

Produced by: Beyoncé, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

"Flamenco"

Written by: Beyoncé, Shawntoni Ajanae Nichols

Produced by: Beyoncé, Mamii

"The Linda Martell Show” f/ Linda Martell

Written by: N/A

Produced by: Beyoncé

"Ya Ya"

Written by: Anais Marinho, Beyoncé, Brian Wilson, Harry Edwards, Klara Mkhatshwa Munk-Hansen, Lee Hazlewood, Mike Love, Oliver Rodigan, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

Produced by: Beyoncé, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Harry Edwards, Khirye Tyler, Cadenza

"Oh Louisiana"

Written by: Chuck Berry

Produced by: Beyoncé, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

"Desert Eagle"

Written by: Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, Marcus Reddick, Miranda Johnson

Produced by: Beyoncé, Bah Christ

"Riiverdance"

Written by: Beyoncé, Mark Spears, Rachel Keen, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

Produced by: Beyoncé, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

"II Hands II Heaven"

Written by: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Jack Rochon, Mark Spears, Ryan Beatty, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

Produced by: Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Jack Rochon

"Tyrant" f/ Dolly Parton

Written by: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, David Doman, Dominik Redenczki, Ezemdi Chikwendu, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

Produced by: Dave Hamlin, d.a. got that dope, Khirye Tyler

"Sweet Honey Buckin" f/ Shaboozey

Written by: Beyoncé, Collins Chibueze, Hank Cochran, Harlan Howard, Pharrell Williams, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant

Produced by: Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams

"Amen"

Written by: Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Danielle Balbuena, Darius Dixson, Dave Hamlin, Derek Dixie, Ian Fitchuk, Tyler Johnson

Produced by: Beyoncé, 070 Shake, Dave Hamlin, Tyler Johnson, Ian Fitchuk, Derek Dixie, Sean Solymar

