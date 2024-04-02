Beyoncé’s 'Cowboy Carter' Album: Features and Production Credits

For the confidently sprawling Cowboy Carter, her country-inspired eighth studio album, Beyoncé enlisted a dream team of fellow artists to bring her latest vision to life.

The second chapter of the 32-time Grammy winner's Renaissance trilogy (which may or may not traverse the world of rock next time around) boasts songwriting credits and/or features from Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, Paul McCartney, Shaboozey, Jay-Z, Reyna Roberts, and (many) more.

For some of these artists, their appearance on the surefire No. 1 album is certain to raise their own profile even higher, both within the country music framework and beyond. Reyna Roberts, for example, recently told fans that she's been "dreaming about this day since we were 8 years old."