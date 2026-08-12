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Naughty By Nature's Treach Says Group Will Never Reunite Again

Hip Hop Hooray? No.

Treach
(Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

Treach has some depressing news for Naughty By Nature fans hoping for a full-fledged reunion: It’s never, ever happening.

During an Aug. 10 episode of The Real Report with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, Treach opened up about the issues that have plagued the legendary New Jersey hip-hop group over the years.

“I always said, up until this day right here, that I can’t say we’d get back together or not. I don’t know what the culture holds,” Treach said around the five-minute mark. “I can tell y’all right now that it’ll never happen.”

Treach suggested his decision stems from years of broken trust and business disputes within the group.

“Once you get stabbed in the back once or twice, the wound can heal, maybe,” he said, before explaining that the figurative wound kept being reopened by what he described as “behind-the-back business deals.”

Naughty By Nature has experienced its fair share of internal tension over the years. The trio—Vincent “Vin Rock” Brown, Anthony “Treach” Criss, and Keir “Kay Gee” Gist—first fractured in the early 2000s following disagreements over finances. They eventually reconciled, but tensions boiled over again in 2013, when Treach publicly announced that Vin Rock had been “fired” from the group.

That same year, Treach claimed Vin Rock had “sucker-punched” him during a business meeting two years earlier and revealed that the longtime friends hadn't spoken since the alleged incident.

By 2015, Treach said the two had worked through some of their differences, though he characterized their relationship as strictly business.

Fans were given new hope in October 2024 when all three members unexpectedly reunited onstage at radio veteran Miss Jones’ birthday celebration in New Jersey. The trio performed “Uptown Anthem” together, marking a rare reunion after years of tension.

At the time, it raised the possibility that Naughty By Nature might finally be ready to put the past behind them.

Judging by Treach’s latest comments, fans probably shouldn’t hold their breath.

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