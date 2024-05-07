Shaboozey’s Country Hit "A Bar Song" Uses J-Kwon’s 2004 Party Anthem "Tipsy" to Land Top 10 Smash

If you've ventured outside as of late, especially in Nashville, you've no doubt heard Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" blaring from someone's car and/or crackling from the radio at your local dive. In short, the song's a hit.

As of this writing, in fact, the song is not merely a hit but is the kind of smash—a Billboard Hot 100 top 10 one, that is—that could ensure a very long career for the Virginia-born artist who recently appeared on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album.

The latest chart update for the week of May 11 sees the J-Kwon-interpolating track hitting a new high of No. 3 on the chart, marking a rise of 24 positions in just one week. All told, the song, initially pushed as a single from Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going in April, has spent three weeks on the chart as of this writing. Meanwhile, on the genre-specific Hot Country Songs chart, where Beyoncé's "Texas Hold ‘Em" recently made history with its own No. 1 debut, "A Bar Song" is currently in the top spot and has been for two weeks.