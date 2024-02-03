Teyana Taylor, Alana Haim Added to Paul Thomas Anderson Film Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn

Teyana Taylor and Alana Haim are the latest stars to fill out the cast of Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled upcoming new film.

The two join a cast already studded with stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn. The movie marks Taylor's first time working with Anderson, while Haim will reunite with the director after being the lead of his 2021 romantic comedy-drama Licorice Pizza.

Although the plot is currently under wraps, Anderson's next film is slated to release in 2025 and will also co-star Wood Harris (Winning Time, Creed III) and JunglePussy/Shayna McHayle (The Perfect Find, Random Acts of Flyness). Sara Murphy and Adam Somner are producing the film with Anderson, who wrote the script. Murphy and Somner also worked with the filmmaker on Licorice Pizza, which earned 2022 Academy Award nominations in the categories for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Taylor, who decided to step away from music in 2020, has been building up her acting resume, helming the critically acclaimed drama A Thousand and One, as well as having pivotal roles in The Book of Clarence and White Men Can't Jump. Next, the Harlem native will star opposite Ben Affleck in indie heist thriller The Smack and will later portray Dionne Warwick in a project about the "Walk on By" singer's life.