‘Hood Warfare 2,’ Explained: What to Know About the Controversial Indie Game

Hood Warfare 2, an independently produced Call of Duty-style first-person shooter, is gaining a lot of traction online after debuting on the PC game digital distribution platform Steam, but what’s it all about? The game, which was released on October 8, quickly became a trending game on the platform, sparking a lot of commentary on social media and inspiring plenty of curious gamers to drop $5.99 to check it out. With a 24-hour peak of 11,742 players, it’s not quite matching up to the most popular games on Steam, but it is admittedly an impressive showing for an independent game released with next to no fanfare.

What is it?

Hood Warfare 2 is a multiplayer first-person shooter game made in Unreal Engine 5, serving as a sequel to the first game released in 2023. Set in the streets of Chicago, it sees rival gangs vying for control of turf. Besides the Turf War game mode, the game also boasts a classic team deathmatch mode (which is named GangBang), a free-for-all mode, a capture-the-flag mode (which is named Hit a Lick), a bomb-defusal mode (which is named Destroy the Block), and a kill-confirmed mode named Chain Snatch. The game features exaggerated gang stereotypes and boasts various maps, including the suburbs and a mall.

Who made the game?

The game was developed by Trapstar Games, although further information isn’t directly available from the developer’s bare-bones website. In fact, there’s no publicly available information about the developers and where they’re based at all.

What are people saying about the game?

Since garnering attention online, the game has been met with criticism due to its depiction of stereotypes, reducing Black communities in Chicago to gang violence, and exaggerated humor about street culture. Check out some of the reactions below.