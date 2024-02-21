50 Cent Calls Floyd Mayweather 'Stupid' for Defending Diddy: 'Get Me the F*ck Out Ya Head'

50 Cent took his foot off of Diddy's neck long enough to throw some jabs at Floyd Mayweather.

After seeing the widely-circulated clip of Mayweather on The Pivot Podcast, where the 15-time major world champion sympathized with Diddy amid his sexual assault accusations, Fifty responded on Instagram.

In a caption, he wrote, "they didn’t even ask him about this, Champ is you stupid or is you dumb?"

Fifty, who was once friends with Mayweather, went on to promote his greenlit documentary project about the allegations that Diddy has faced. "Get me the fuck out ya head, you sound like a hater. DIDDY DO IT ? COMING soon," he concluded.