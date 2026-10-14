Foot Locker has announced a new partnership with the reigning NBA champions, the New York Knicks. Just moments ago, the retailer and the NBA franchise confirmed that Foot Locker will be the official athletic footwear retailer of the Knicks in a multi-year deal.

As part of the agreement, Foot Locker will be highlighted at all Knicks home games in Madison Square Garden, including a dedicated retail space within MSG’s Knicks Team Store. Additionally, Foot Locker is bringing Knicks-themed experiences to fans via curated footwear and apparel shopping experiences, giveaways of Knicks tickets, live podcast recordings featuring Knicks players, and more.