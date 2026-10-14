Foot Locker has announced a new partnership with the reigning NBA champions, the New York Knicks. Just moments ago, the retailer and the NBA franchise confirmed that Foot Locker will be the official athletic footwear retailer of the Knicks in a multi-year deal.
As part of the agreement, Foot Locker will be highlighted at all Knicks home games in Madison Square Garden, including a dedicated retail space within MSG’s Knicks Team Store. Additionally, Foot Locker is bringing Knicks-themed experiences to fans via curated footwear and apparel shopping experiences, giveaways of Knicks tickets, live podcast recordings featuring Knicks players, and more.
“Basketball has always been a driving force in sneaker culture, and the energy the New York Knicks have created around the game is electrifying,” Brett O’Brien, the SVP, chief marketing officer at Foot Locker, said. “This partnership brings together two brands with deep roots in New York and reinforces Foot Locker’s commitment to being the home for basketball. Together, we’ll create new ways for fans to experience the game, discover great product to support their team, and celebrate New Yorkers’ passion for the city.”
Specific events and activations from Foot Locker’s new partnership with the Knicks will be announced throughout the 2026-27 NBA season.