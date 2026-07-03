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Dame Dash in a jacket with sunglasses, Adam Bhala Lough a beard in a blazer, and Jay-Z in a cap and sunglasses.
Music

Director Says He Passed on Roc-A-Fella Doc After Dame Dash Refused Jay-Z's Side

The award-winning director says Dame Dash has hundreds of hours of Roc-A-Fella footage, but refused to include Jay-Z's side of the story.

Mark Elibert1 day ago
Ben Savage Posts Cryptic Message Amid 'Boy Meets World' Estrangement
Pop Culture

Ben Savage Shares Cryptic 'Good Company' Post Amid 'Boy Meets World' Estrangement

As 'Doc Meets World' revisits the cast’s years-long rift, Savage appears focused on family life far from his 'Boy Meets World' past.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
A woman with long, curly brown hair stands against a yellow background, looking directly at the camera.
Life

Inside Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo’s Chilling Texts Before 100 MPH Crash

Netflix’s ‘The Crash’ revisits the texts, breakup tension, and fatal brick-wall collision that left Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan dead.

Helen Storms52 days ago
'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' Set for June 3 Release
Pop Culture

Netflix’s ‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ Revisits the Singer’s 2005 Trial

Netflix’s new docuseries goes inside the 2005 Michael Jackson trial, revisiting jurors, witnesses, and courtroom details the public largely experienced through media coverage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
SAVED BY THE BELL -- Pictured: Lark Voorhies as Lisa -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Pop Culture

Lark Voorhies' Mother Reveals She Had a 'Psycho' Fan Who Would 'Kill Anybody' Who Got 'In the Way'

The 'Saved by the Bell' actress appears in the new 'Hollywood Demons' docuseries.

tara mahadevan74 days ago
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Dustin Diamond's Father Refutes Allegation That He Stole His Son's 'Saved by the Bell' Earnings
Pop Culture

Dustin Diamond’s Dad Speaks Out on ‘Saved by the Bell’ Money Claims

On 'Hollywood Demons,' Dustin Diamond’s dad details where the 'Saved by the Bell' checks went — and why he says little was left after expenses.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago
Finding Satoshi
Pop Culture

How to Watch ‘Finding Satoshi,’ a Four-Year Investigation Into Bitcoin’s Mysterious Creator

Framed as “the greatest financial mystery of the 21st century,” the film dives into the unanswered questions surrounding Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Andrew White87 days ago
Khloé Kardashian during 'The Switch' sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says ‘I Feel Played’ After Lamar Odom Netflix Doc

'I willingly do the Netflix thing for Lamar,' she said. 'I'm not getting paid one penny to do this.'

Holly Riordan92 days ago
Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Had an 'Age of Consent Guidebook'
Pop Culture

Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Kept an 'Age of Consent Rulebook'

As 98 Degrees topped charts, the members were mid-20s navigating teen fandom, shifting consent laws, and industry execs intent on protecting their product.

Bernadette Giacomazzo100 days ago
50 Cent
Pop Culture

50 Cent Looks Forward to Newly-Announced Hulu Doc About Him: 'Positive Vibes'

50 first posted about the doc as a joke on April Fool's Day.

tara mahadevan102 days ago
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Shyne in a suit with a microphone, Diddy in sunglasses and a white jacket. Bad Boy Entertainment logo in the background.
Music

Shyne Says He Sympathizes With Diddy's Accusers: 'I Know Him and I Know What He’s Capable Of'

"It's reminiscent of what I went through," the Bad Boy alum told Complex.

Trace William Cowen109 days ago
'The Price is Right' Host Bob Barker Was a Vociferous Racist, New Doc Claims
Pop Culture

Inside the Bob Barker Racism Allegations Rocking 'The Price is Right'

From 'reverse Oreo' jokes to viral clips and alleged retaliation, ex–'The Price Is Right' models detail the racist culture they say Bob Barker helped create.

Bernadette Giacomazzo112 days ago
(L-R) 50 Cent and Diddy.
Music

50 Cent Makes Good on Diddy Doc Promise, Donates $500,000 to Non-Profits

"I like to speak through my actions," Fif said of his charitable deeds.

tara mahadevan114 days ago
Netflix and Warner Bros. Sign Multi-Year Deal to Produce Music Documentaries
Pop Culture

Netflix and Warner Music Team Up for New Artist Documentaries

Inside the multi-year deal giving Netflix access to artists like David Bowie, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars, and more.

Bernadette Giacomazzo118 days ago
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Silhouette of a person standing against a misty, dark background.
Life

Premiere: 'Finding Satoshi' Trailer Shows Four-Year Investigation Into Mysterious Bitcoin Creator

"This film delivers a definitive answer," says co-director Tucker Tooley.

Trace William Cowen129 days ago
Split image. Left: Joe Budden in a suit with a beard. Right: "America's Next Top Model" contestant Shandi Sullivan with long blonde hair in a plaid shirt, both against separate backgrounds.
Pop Culture

Joe Budden Questions ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Milan Controversy: ‘This Girl Wanted It'

In the series' second cycle, contestant Shandi Sullivan drank, got in a hot tub with a male model, and only remembered fragments of sexual contact while being filmed by producers.

Alex Ocho144 days ago

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