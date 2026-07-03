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Jay-Z in a formal black suit with a white flower, surrounded by photographers at an event.
Music

Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle Has People Revisiting His Recent Comments on Rap Beef

After appearing to take shots at Drake, Ye, and Nicki Minaj at a recent show, Jay-Z has many people looking again at a recent interview.

Alex Ocho47 days ago
Marlon Wayans
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Says Comedy Is in a 'Recession' Because Comics Are Afraid of Cancel Culture

He says people are afraid of cancel culture, which he doesn't believe exists.

Trey Alston52 days ago
Nigo attends the photocall for "NIGO: From Japan with Love" at Design Museum.
Style

Nigo Calls Bape a 'Big Mistake...But in a Good Way'

Nigo sold 90 percent of his share in Bape in 2011, but stayed on as creative director for two years.

Jose Martinez79 days ago
(L-R) Jeymes Samuel, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
Music

Jeymes Samuel Declares Jay-Z and Beyoncé's House 'Best Lunch' Spot in LA

The film director and musician admitted that he will stop by their home under the guise of a business trip, but in reality, he simply wants to eat at his "favorite restaurant ever."

Jose Martinez113 days ago
Jack Dorsey with a long beard in a black shirt; Jay-Z wearing sunglasses and a white shirt, smiling at an event.
Music

Jack Dorsey Says 'Dinner With Jay-Z or $500,000' Meme Is 'Real,' Praises HOV as 'Teacher' of Wisdom

The former Twitter exec sees HOV as a "wise individual" with limitless insights to offer.

Trace William Cowen113 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10, 2025: Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, walks off the court with Jay-Z behind her during halftime of the Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on December 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Jay-Z on Blue Ivy’s Performances on Beyoncé Tours: ‘She Fought for It'

The 25-time Grammy winner recalled his oldest child "nailing" the choreography on her mother's last two tours.

Jaelani Turner-Williams115 days ago
Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z on Being Labeled a Capitalist: 'I Didn't Get Here by Taking Advantage of People'

HOV was reported to have become the first hip-hop billionaire in 2019.

tara mahadevan115 days ago
Jay-Z on a football field, wearing sunglasses and a hoodie. He's smiling with his hand on his chest, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

Jay-Z Says He 'Can't Really Even Listen' to '4:44,' Calls It 'Hardest Album' to Make

The 2017 album stands as HOV's most recent solo full-length as of this writing.

Trace William Cowen115 days ago
Jay-Z wearing sunglasses and a white shirt, smiling against a yellow background.
Music

Jay-Z Felt 'Uncontrollable Anger' Over Sexual Assault Lawsuit: 'That Sh*t Took a Lot Out of Me'

In a rare interview, HOV details the lasting impact of the lawsuit, which was ultimately dismissed in February 2025.

Trace William Cowen115 days ago
Split image: On the left, Sophie Rain in a black crop top smiling. On the right, Drake in a colorful jacket at a sports event.
Pop Culture

Sophie Rain on Whether She's Still in Contact With Drake: 'I Burned That Bridge Pretty Bad'

The OnlyFans star says she "fumbled" her connection with Drake, whom she previously described as a "dream" collaborator.

Trace William Cowen116 days ago
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Pusha T and Malice pose at a Grammy Museum event, one in a dark jacket and the other in a denim jacket, both wearing necklaces.
Music

Clipse Shares the Moment They Knew They Had to Make 'Let God Sort Em Out'

Pusha T and Malice shared the turning point that brought them back together.

Alex Ocho194 days ago
Young Thug arrives at 2025 GQ Men Of The Year.
Music

Young Thug Says ‘Ninja’ by ‘This Gay Rapper Named Young Thug’ Is His ‘Gay Anthem’

The 'UY Scuti' artist is promoting his music by any means necessary.

Jose Martinez239 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber embrace while watching games from the sidelines at "The League" on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Talks Parenthood, Says Having a Child Made Her Have ‘So Much Less Fomo'

The Rhode Skin founder says she and her husband are taking parenting "one day at a time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams248 days ago
Oscar Isaac Named as GQ's 'Leading Man of the Year'
Pop Culture

Oscar Isaac Is GQ’s Leading Man of the Year

The iconic magazine crowns Oscar Isaac its Leading Man of the Year as he steps into Guillermo del Toro’s 'Frankenstein.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo249 days ago
SZA.
Music

SZA Says She Prefers Eating Over Sex: 'I'm So Passionate About Food'

The five-time Grammy Award winner is a huge fan of the restaurant chain Jon and Vinny's.

Jaelani Turner-Williams253 days ago
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Sydney Sweeney is seen in SoHo on November 03, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Says She's a 'Hopeless Romantic': 'I Don't Think I'm Looking for a Man Right Now'

The actress broke off her engagement with businessman Jonathan Davino earlier this year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams254 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert.
Music

Lil Uzi Vert on First Pair of Skinny Jeans: 'My Dad Ain’t Rock With That'

Baby Pluto has revealed that the first pair of skinny jeans they ever owned actually belonged to their mom.

Jaelani Turner-Williams302 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Lil Uzi Vert and JT attend Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom at Irving Plaza on June 27, 2023 in New York City.
Sports

Lil Uzi Vert Jokes About Confusing Girlfriend With Jayson Tatum Whenever They See 'JT' Online

The 'City Cinderella' artist shares a nickname with Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum.

Jaelani Turner-Williams302 days ago

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