Featured
The father of 7 chopped it up with 'GQ' as part of his cover story rollout, and in a new clip, he said that he'd like to have a few more children.Brenton Blanchet
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went deep on their relationship for British 'GQ Style's' new cover story featuring Hollywood's newest power couple.Brenton Blanchet
Pop Culture
Will Smith Spoke With Intimacy Coach About Wanting a Harem of Girlfriends Including Halle Berry and Misty Copeland
In perhaps the most revealing interview of his decades-long career, Will Smith goes deep on the valuable lessons he's amassed over the years.Trace William Cowen
Music
The LOX Didn’t Expect Their ‘Verzuz’ to Be So Impactful: ‘The Influx of Young Fans Is the Best Part’
The LOX reached a whole new set of listeners with their 'Verzuz' battle against Dipset, but even they didn’t know it would have quite the impact it did.Joe Price