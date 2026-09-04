Music

50 Cent Says Jay-Z Still Owes Him a Favor, Cites 2003 Reebok Commercial

Reebok's re-release of the original 2003 red, white, and blue G-Unit G6 sneaker was sold out within two hours last month.

Split image of 50 Cent and Jay-Z.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

50 Cent never forgets when someone owes him something.

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday (Sep. 3), Fif revisited the 2003 Reebok commercial that he starred in with Jay-Z, claiming the Roc Nation co-founder still owes him a favor.

According to the TV and entertainment mogul’s account, the first sample from the G-Unit line was brought into the studio while they were recording the “Reebok (Interlude)” commercial. 50 said he was adamant about wearing his own sneaker in the spot, which allegedly angered Jay.

Fif claimed John Meneilly, who was Jay’s business partner at the time, thought he was going to be fired, based on how mad the rapper was.

“See jay still owe me a favor for doing this shit, 👀they brought me the first G-Unit sample while we was recording this,” he wrote. “I said I’m wearing my shoe 👟 in this, jay got so mad John McNeely said 😟im gonna get fired. LOL 😆 True story!”

50’s reflection about his Reebok commercial with Jay-Z comes weeks after the brand re-released the original 2003 red, white, and blue G-Unit G6 sneaker, which were sold out within two hours.

As you would expect, Fif took a victory lap in the form of trolling his longtime enemy, Rick Ross, who publicly mocked the sneaker’s return, saying, “Sold out, fat boy,” in an Instagram post.

50 spoke with Complex about the re-release, reflecting on how “Reebok took a chance on me early, and it paid off in a big way for us both.”

The TV and entertainment mogul believes the G6 ushered in an era of hip-hop partnerships that was rarely seen before the sneaker’s existence.

“The G6 created a whole new category in sneaker culture and opened up new opportunities in the music space," he said. "It gave hip-hop artists a platform to go beyond being just artists. It wasn’t the norm back then.”

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