50 Cent Says Jay-Z Still Owes Him a Favor, Cites 2003 Reebok Commercial

50 Cent never forgets when someone owes him something.

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday (Sep. 3), Fif revisited the 2003 Reebok commercial that he starred in with Jay-Z, claiming the Roc Nation co-founder still owes him a favor.

According to the TV and entertainment mogul’s account, the first sample from the G-Unit line was brought into the studio while they were recording the “Reebok (Interlude)” commercial. 50 said he was adamant about wearing his own sneaker in the spot, which allegedly angered Jay.

Fif claimed John Meneilly, who was Jay’s business partner at the time, thought he was going to be fired, based on how mad the rapper was.

“See jay still owe me a favor for doing this shit, 👀they brought me the first G-Unit sample while we was recording this,” he wrote. “I said I’m wearing my shoe 👟 in this, jay got so mad John McNeely said 😟im gonna get fired. LOL 😆 True story!”