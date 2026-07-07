Lloyd Banks

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In the back of a Manhattan restaurant, Lloyd Banks looks back on his career and talks about ‘The Course of the Inevitable 2’ (and five more projects on the way)
Andre Gee
Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex often hosts some of hip-hop's best lyricists to spit rapid fire rhymes for the culture. From Meek Mill and Joe Budden to Vince Staples and Vic Mensa to Papoose and Black Thought, here are the best Funk Flex freestyles.
Khal

Latest Stories

(L-R) 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks and Fabolous.
Music

50 Cent Weighs in on Lloyd Banks vs. Fabolous Debate: 'Both Think They Are Better Than Everybody'

It comes after Tony Yayo chose Banks over Fab in a recent appearance on 'The Breakfast Club.'

Jose Martinez172 days ago
Tyler, the Creator wearing a green and white outfit and cap, stands beside DJ Drama in a black hoodie and sunglasses.
Music

Tyler, the Creator Says Lloyd Banks Was His ‘Fav From G-Unit’ After Hearing ”Hot Wind Blows" Mashup

Tyler, The Creator praised Lloyd Banks after the release of a mashup of Tyler's "Hot Wind Blows" and Banks' "I'm Still Fly."

Mark Elibert341 days ago
Split image of 50 Cent standing next to Lloyd Banks and Nelly.
Music

50 Cent Admits Borrowing Nelly's "Hot in Herre" Melody for Lloyd Banks' "On Fire"

The rapper-turned-mogul said he would take a song and create his own version, making it a hit again with the right production.

Jose Martinez623 days ago
Music

Rick Ross Offers 'Diabolical Genius’ 50 Cent $2 Million to Buy G-Unit Members Catalog and ‘Beg for Mercy’ Masters

Rick Ross wants top dollar for 50 Cent's longtime artists Young Buck, Lloyd Banks, and Tony Yayo.

Jaelani Turner-Williams952 days ago
Music

Lloyd Banks Plans on Charging Fans $100 for Upcoming 'Cold Corner 3' Mixtape

The former G-Unit member is following the blueprint laid out by Nipsey Hussle a decade ago.

Brad Callas990 days ago
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Music

50 Cent Jokes About Young Buck and Lloyd Banks in Video Recap of Final Lap Tour

Fif once again took some (playful?) shots at his former G-Unit bandmates while recapping his New Jersey show.

Joe Price1032 days ago
Tony Yayo and 50 Cent
Music

50 Cent Explains Why He Wishes Tony Yayo Blew Up on His Level

50 Cent admitted he wishes Tony Yayo blew up instead of him, and explains what he would've done differently with G-Unit if that had come to pass.

Brad Callas1288 days ago
Cormega 'The Realness II'
Music

Cormega Releases New Album 'The Realness II' f/ Nas, Lloyd Banks, and Havoc

More than 20 years after the release of 'The Realness,' Queensbridge rap legend Cormega returns with the sequel to his 2001 project, 'The Realness II.'

Brad Callas1382 days ago
Lloyd Banks "The Course Of The Inevitable 2" Album Listening Party
Music

Lloyd Banks Calls G-Unit’s Beef With The Lox a ‘Beautiful Time,’ Says Today’s Rappers Aren’t ‘Cutthroat'

Lloyd Banks reflected on G-Unit's well-documented beef with The Lox, fresh off the heels of his brand new album 'The Course of the Inevitable 2.'

Joe Price1433 days ago
Lloyd Banks in a Hot 97 freestyle with Funkmaster Flex
Music

Watch Lloyd Banks' New Funk Flex Freestyle

Following the release of his album 'The Course of the Inevitable 2​​​​​​​,' rapper Lloyd Banks stopped by Funkmaster Flex’s studio for a new freestyle.

Joe Price1439 days ago
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50 Cent performs on June 17, 2022
Music

50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: 'I Can't Make People Buy Records'

While chatting with Houston's 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent discussed his role as head of his G-Unit Records imprint, which has steered the careers of several rappers.

Brad Callas1450 days ago
Cover art for Lloyd Banks new project
Music

Lloyd Banks Unleashes New Album 'The Course of the Inevitable 2' f/ Jadakiss, Dave East, Tony Yayo, and More

Lloyd Banks has dropped off his latest album, 'The Course of the Inevitable 2,' which boasts features from Jadakiss, Dave East, Conway the Machine, and more.

tara mahadevan1466 days ago
Cover art for Lloyd Banks new project
Music

Lloyd Banks Shares Release Date and Tracklist for ‘The Course of the Inevitable 2,’ Drops “Fell in Love”

Lloyd Banks has released the song "Fell in Love," which will appear on 'The Course of the Inevitable 2.' It follows his song "Menace" with Conway the Machine.

tara mahadevan1473 days ago
Jim Jones appears on the 'Joe Budden Podcast'
Music

Jim Jones on Why He Believes He'd 'Smoke' Lloyd Banks in a 'Verzuz' Battle

In an appearance on the 'Joe Budden Podcast,' Jim Jones revealed which G-Unit member he'd love to face off with in a future 'Verzuz' battle.

Brad Callas1495 days ago
Vado 'Long Run Vol. 2' project
Music

Vado Shares New Project 'Long Run Vol. 2' f/ Jim Jones, Lloyd Banks and More

More than two years after the release of his last album, 'Long Run Vol. 1,' Harlem legend Vado returns with his latest project 'Long Run Vol. 2.'

Brad Callas1641 days ago
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Dave East, Lloyd Banks, and Vado
Music

Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East Join Forces for New Group The Council

Lloyd Banks, Vado, and Dave East have united to form their own supergroup called The Council, and will appear together on Vado's next project.

Jordan Rose1678 days ago
Vado, Dave East, Lloyd Banks single.
Music

Premiere: Vado Connects With Dave East and Lloyd Banks for "Respect the Jux"

Vado has returned to deliver his new single "Respect the Jux," set to appear on his upcoming project 'Long Run Vol. 2' as well as in a movie.

Jordan Rose1727 days ago

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