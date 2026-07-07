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In the back of a Manhattan restaurant, Lloyd Banks looks back on his career and talks about ‘The Course of the Inevitable 2’ (and five more projects on the way)Andre Gee
50 Cent has been beefing with current and former members of G-Unit for decades. Here's a brief history.Brad Callas
Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex often hosts some of hip-hop's best lyricists to spit rapid fire rhymes for the culture. From Meek Mill and Joe Budden to Vince Staples and Vic Mensa to Papoose and Black Thought, here are the best Funk Flex freestyles.Khal
As summer creeps into August, a veteran drops one of the best verses of the year.Angel Diaz