Tyrese Reacts to Busta Rhymes, J Dilla's 'Dillagence II' Project: 'You Have Stressed Me the F Out'

Tyrese's reaction to hearing Busta Rhymes and J Dilla's new collaborative album has become a viral moment of its own.

"Fuck Busta Rhymes," Tyrese playfully captioned the video. "I'm only 3 songs in WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU BRO...You have stressed me the F'out I'm only 3 songs in!"

A clip of the singer and actor listening to Dillagence II began circulating across social media shortly after the project's Aug. 25 release. The video showed Tyrese sitting on a plane and reacting to several tracks off the album, at one point smiling.

Dillagence II finds Busta rapping over production from the late J Dilla. The 19-track album runs approximately an hour and was released through Busta's Conglomerate Entertainment.

The project was built using selections from a collection of more than 300 unreleased instrumentals Dilla personally gave Busta before his death in 2006. Busta has largely kept the collection tucked away over the years, previously dipping into the stash for Raekwon's 2009 album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... Pt. II.

Dilla's estate and his mother, Maureen "Ma Dukes" Yancey, gave their blessing for Dillagence II. Ma Dukes also appears on both ends of the album, opening the project with "Ma Dukes Speak Again" and returning for the closing track, "Ma Dukes & J Dilla Closing Word."

Busta also brought along an extensive group of collaborators. Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Anderson .Paak, Common, Ludacris, Jon Batiste, and Talib Kweli are among the guests, while the late D'Angelo appears through vocals recorded more than two decades ago.

His D'Angelo-assisted track "This Woman" was among three singles released ahead of the album, with a Hype Williams-directed video arriving alongside the full project.