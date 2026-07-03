Hype Williams

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Missy Elliott Rocks Original Outfits From Her Classic Videos in 2024

Elliott rocked the timeless pieces in a montage, also recreating her iconic music videos.

Jaelani Turner-Williams890 days ago
Pop Culture

Hype Williams & Toyota Introduce Project Push Start

Complex938 days ago
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Music

Hype Williams Reflects on Wu-Tang Clan Hating His "Can It All Be So Simple" Music Video

Speaking with Complex, the legendary music video director admitted the Wu-Tang visual was "the first time I didn't suck."

Jose Martinez1002 days ago
Music

Jay-Z Clears Up Rumor That He Was Supposed to Play DMX’s Character in 'Belly'

Hov said he hated acting and felt he would get in his own way if he seriously considered acting.

Mark Elibert1002 days ago
Music

Jay-Z Recalls Hype Williams Quoting Him $1.8 Million for "Sunshine" Music Video: 'Come On, Bro'

The Brooklyn rap legend explained they had to strip down the original idea for "Sunshine" just to fit the budget.

Mark Elibert1003 days ago
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Tom Brady
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Tom Brady on Why He’s Not Retiring, the Possibility of Playing at 50, Building the BRADY Line, and More

Tom Brady talks with Complex about his decision to not retire from the NFL, possibility of playing until age 50, building his BRADY apparel brand, and more.

Mike DeStefano1550 days ago
Hype Williams
Style

Hype Williams on His Iconic Music Videos, the Legacy of 'Belly,' Working With Tom Brady, and More

Legendary director Hype Williams discusses his latest campaign with Tom Brady, the legacy of 'Belly,' some of his iconic music videos, and more.

Mike DeStefano1550 days ago
Tyler, the Creator is pictured speaking into a microphone
Music

8 Things We Learned From Tyler, the Creator's Wide-Ranging ‘All Star Series’ Interview

Tyler, the Creator gave fans a lot to ponder when it comes to NFTs, creativity, inspiration, and much more thanks to a lengthy new interview.

Trace William Cowen1598 days ago
Feid appears in the video for single "Vacations"
Music

Premiere: Feid Shares Fan-Favorite Single "Vacaxiones" With 'Belly'-Inspired Video

Feid’s new single is one that fans have been looking to get their hands on, and now they can enjoy it in its entirety with a 'Belly'-inspired music video.

Brenton Blanchet1723 days ago
Jay-Z Monogram Campaign
Style

Jay-Z's Monogram Cannabis Line Selling Prints From Campaign Inspired by Slim Aarons

The Hype Williams-shot photos are available for purchase now online. The images were inspired by the mid-century work of society photographer Slim Aarons.

Joshua Espinoza1829 days ago
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Supreme ad
Style

Supreme Drops Hype Williams-Directed Ad for Vitra Panton Chair Collaboration

The iconic streetwear brand has reimagined the Danish furniture design—created by Verner Panton in 1959—with its signature logo on a bright red gloss.

Joshua Espinoza1870 days ago
Missy Elliott visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 28, 2019
Music

Missy Elliott on "She's a B*tch" Video Still Being 'Top Tier' in 2021: ‘Me & Hype & Tim Was Just Decades Ahead’

“She’s a B*tch” is the second single off Missy Elliott’s 1999 sophomore album 'Da Real World.' The track’s video was directed by Hype Williams.

Xavier Hamilton1913 days ago
Monogram campaign
Style

Here's a Look at Jay-Z's Monogram Cannabis Campaign Inspired by Slim Aarons

The campaign was styled by Highsnobiety's Corey Stokes and photographed by Hype Williams, who put his own spin on some of Aaron's most famous photographs.

Joshua Espinoza1920 days ago
Kanye ad
Music

Kanye West Releases Faith-Based Presidential Campaign Ad

Kanye West, who is still running for president lest Americans forget, has just shared a faith-based campaign ad for his campaign.

Joe Price2104 days ago

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