Tyrese

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CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Tyrese Gibson attends the "The Fast And The Furious" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2026 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Calls His Daughter Graduating High School One of the ‘Proudest Moments of My Life'

The actor and R&B singer sent his oldest daughter, Shayla, off to prom in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
Tyrese Gibson.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Revisits Viral Crying Meme: 'I Was on Psych Meds'

The actor and singer has made light of his viral 2017 "My Shayla" video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams86 days ago
Taraji P. Henson.
Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson on Not Landing Franchise Role: 'I’m Not Gonna Cry About It'

Reflecting on her early career, the actor said her "discernment" told her she would have a different outcome than former co-star Tyrese, who is attached to two different franchises.

Jaelani Turner-Williams98 days ago
Tyrese and Tank perform onstage during An Evening Under The Stars for Lovers & Friends.
Music

Tyrese Jokingly Accuses Tank of Cheating in 'VERZUZ' Event, Wants "Turtleneck" Royalties

Tyrese compared the number of guests brought out by Tank to being "jumped."

Jose Martinez100 days ago
A black turtleneck sweater is displayed with the words "TANK" and "TURTLENECK." A sticker reads "FACE SOLD SEPARATELY."
Style

Tank Brings Viral Tyrese VERZUZ Jab to Life, Drops "Turtleneck" Track

The R&B star's playful roast of Tyrese is now a full song.

Alex Ocho114 days ago
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Ray J in a graphic tee and cap on the left; Tyrese Gibson performing with a mic on the right.
Music

Ray J Declares Tank 'VERZUZ' Winner, Says Tyrese Was 'Trash' and 'Worse Than I Was'

"I can feel the anxiety and the insecurity in Tyrese's voice," Ray J argued.

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
Two men on stage with a microphone, Tank (right) in a black shirt and white pants speaking, and Tyrese (left) in a black jacket smiling.
Music

Tank and Tyrese's 'VERZUZ' Event: Here's Everything That Went Down

From a surprise appearance by Jamie Foxx to Tank clowning on Tyrese for his turtleneck, the latest 'VERZUZ' event was another winner.

Joe Price121 days ago
Tyrese and Tank
Music

Tank Pokes Fun at Tyrese’s Turtleneck During 'VERZUZ' Event

Tank and Tyrese faced off in a VERZUZ, delivering classic R&B hits while trading playful jabs, including a hilarious moment over Tyrese’s turtleneck.

Andrew White121 days ago
Split image of Tank and Tyrese with voting percentages; Tank at 63% and Tyrese at 37%. Complex and Apple Music logos are visible.
Music

Tank vs. Tyrese: The Official VERZUZ Setlist

Round by round, who will come out on top? Check out all the songs played during the ultimate R&B Ladies Night event.

Brendan Frederick121 days ago
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Tyrese and Bad Bunny in formal black tuxedos with bow ties, standing against different backgrounds.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Shows Love for Bad Bunny, Compares His Cultural Impact to Martin Luther King Jr.

Tyrese and Tank will soon be hitting the VERZUZ stage this week.

Trace William Cowen122 days ago
Tank and Tyrese are featured in a promotional image with a stylized "V" in the background.
Music

Tank and Tyrese's 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know

'VERZUZ' returns with Tank and Tyrese on Thursday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Apple Music. Here's everything you need to know.

Alex Ocho127 days ago
Tyrese Gibson attends "The Strangers: Chapter 2" Special Screening at AMC Century City 15 on September 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Says He Has ‘Nothing Left’ Because People Are ‘Bleeding' Him 'Dry’: 'I'm F*cked Up'

In a recent video shared online, the singer and actor suggested that there have been people “bleeding [him] dry.”

Joe Price188 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: (Exclusive Coverage) Tyrese Gibson performs onstage during "The Boy Is Mine" tour at Barclays Center on November 20, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Talks 'Painful Process' of Paying $1.2 Million In Child Support, Legal Fees

The entertainer has reservations about marrying again after the financial loss.

Jaelani Turner-Williams210 days ago
Tyrese Gibson.
Music

Tyrese Feels ‘Liberated’ After Alleged $2 Million Divorce Finalized: 'Thank You Jesus!'

The singer and actor is ready to celebrate after he "survived" the storm caused by his divorce from ex-wife Samantha Gibson.

Trey Alston211 days ago
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