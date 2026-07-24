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Re-rank Tank's classics in celebration of his VERZUZ faceoff against Tyrese.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
With Tyrese's VERZUZ with Tank coming up, we ranked the 10 best songs in the soulful singer's career.Kia Turner
Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.Marc Griffin
From Cuba Gooding Jr. in 'Boyz n the Hood' to Tupac in 'Poetic Justice,' we rank the most unforgettable acting performances from the legendary director's groundbreaking filmography.Thomas Golianopoulos