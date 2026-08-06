Busta Rhymes Shares New J Dilla Collab "Spazzz" Ahead of 'Dillagence 2'

Dillagence 2 deepens Busta’s long-running bond with Dilla, who left him over 300 unreleased beats and whom Busta calls a top-three producer of all time.

He first teased the project with a video of Ma Dukes reacting to the track on Instagram, as well as at a private NYC listening session that hinted at a Lil Wayne feature.

Busta Rhymes drops new J Dilla collab "Spazzz" as the first look at Dillagence 2, boasting multiple beat switches and claiming he's "reincarnating the boom bap."

Busta Rhymes has given fans the first taste of what they can expect from the sequel to his J Dilla collab tape — listen to "Spazzz" below. On Thursday (August 6), the Conglomerate head honcho took to Instagram to announce the release of his new track with the late producer, adding that Dillagence 2 is "loading." Advising anyone listening to "take notes, study my shit" because he's "reincarnating the boom bap," Busta's bars on the first taster from his upcoming Dilla collab project — which features multiple beat switches throughout — are confident, to say the least.

The rap veteran announced Tuesday (August 4) that Dillagence 2 was on the way alongside a heartfelt Instagram video of Maureen "Ma Dukes" Yancey, Dilla's mother, listening to "Spazzz." In February, Busta hosted a private listening session in New York City, revealing that Dillagence 2 would serve as the sequel to 2007's Dillagence, the DJ Mick Boogie-hosted mixtape that features Busta and several guests rapping over Dilla instrumentals. Although the full tracklist remains under wraps, snippets from the February event hinted at a collaboration with Lil Wayne, adding even more anticipation to the release. The project also carries deep personal significance for Busta. The rapper and J Dilla shared a close creative relationship dating back to Busta's early solo career, collaborating on tracks including "Still Shining," "Turn Me Up Some," and "Show Me What You Got." Years after Dilla's passing in 2006, Busta revealed he was entrusted with a vast collection of the producer's unreleased work.

"J Dilla left me with over 300 beats before he passed," Busta told GQ in 2020. "I've always tried to represent and uphold the legacy of the late, great J Dilla... I think Dilla is probably top three best producers in the world."