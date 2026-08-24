Busta Rhymes Previews D’Angelo Feature From ‘Dillagence 2’ With Hype Williams-Directed Video

On Saturday, Busta hopped on Instagram to preview a new song featuring D'Angelo , sharing a snippet of the track alongside a brief look at its accompanying music video. Adding another layer to the collaboration, the visual was directed by legendary filmmaker Hype Williams.

Busta Rhymes is giving fans an early look at one of the most anticipated collaborations from his upcoming Dillagence 2 album.

The combination brings together three artists with deep histories in hip-hop and R&B, while also reconnecting Busta with the director behind some of the most memorable videos of his career.

Williams helped shape Busta's larger-than-life visual identity throughout the 1990s, directing videos for "Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check," "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See," "Dangerous," "Gimme Some More," and his Janet Jackson collaboration "What's It Gonna Be?!"

The upcoming visual also represents a reunion between Williams and D'Angelo. The director previously helmed the video for D'Angelo's "Lady" in 1996.

D'Angelo's appearance carries even more significance considering Dillagence 2 is built around production from the late J Dilla. D'Angelo previously appeared on "So Far to Go," his collaboration with Common that was included on Dilla's posthumous 2006 album The Shining.

Busta's new project is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 25 and will feature 26 tracks. According to The New York Times, the veteran rapper constructed the album using material from a collection of more than 300 unreleased beats Dilla left him before his death in February 2006.