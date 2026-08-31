Houston Hosts Second-Annual Beatking Day With City Proclamation

On Saturday (August 29), event organizers across Houston marked the occasion with observances and celebrations dedicated to the “Scared” artist.

For the second year in a row, Houston observed BeatKing Day over the weekend, to honor the life and music of late rapper-producer Justin "BeatKing" Riley .

The proclamation itself dates to August 29, 2024, when it was presented at BeatKing's Celebration of Life at the Bayou City Event Center. UGK rapper Bun B delivered the city's declaration on stage, where BeatKing's daughters Jayla and Kayla, affectionately known as “Thing 1” and “Thing 2” accepted the document in their father's honor.

That ceremony drew a wide circle of influential Houston music figures, including Swishahouse's DJ Michael Watts, DJ J-Que, radio host Kiotti Brown, DJ Csharp, and artist Mon'ro. Black balloons were released, and BeatKing's urn, his plaque for "Then Leave," and a pair of his sneakers were displayed at the service.

BeatKing died on August 15, 2024, from a pulmonary embolism at age 39. He had released his final album, Never Leave Houston on a Sunday, just weeks before his passing. His catalog spans 20 projects, including a six-volume "Club God" series, and features RIAA-certified hits including the Platinum "Thick" with DJ Chose and the Gold "Then Leave" with Queendome Come, which went viral on TikTok.