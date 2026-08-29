Music

Busta Rhymes on Never Receiving a Grammy Despite 12 Nominations: 'I Never Chased Anything'

The legendary rapper said that if he's ever going to win one, now might be a good time following the release of his new album 'Dillagence II.'

Busta Rhymes.
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Busta Rhymes says recognition for his influence and contributions matters more than winning a Grammy, though he still appreciates the acknowledgment awards bring.
  • After 12 nominations across categories including Best Rap Album and Album of the Year, he hopes Dillagence II — featuring beats J Dilla made before his 2004 death — could finally earn him a win.

Busta Rhymes has opened up about how his feelings regarding not receiving any Grammy awards despite being nominated 12 times.

During a new sit-down with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast, the legendary rapper got candid about the fact that he has yet to receive a Grammy despite being one of hip-hop's most influential lyricists of all time.

"I never chased anything, other than to be successful — and to be in the conversation of 'This muthafucka was one of the most incredible to do this,'" he said around the 26-minute mark in the video below. "That’s more important to me than any award. But we always want, and super appreciate, the accolades that come with acknowledgement."

Rhymes continued on, speaking specifically about getting the credit that he's due. "It’s almost like even if you don’t receive an award for something, if you create it and your name ain't on the credit, that’s a big deal," he explained. "And that’s not about the money. It’s about acknowledging and respecting my contribution to the art."

Later on in the interview, while speaking about his new album Dillagence II, Busta expressed his excitement at the idea of winning a Grammy for the project that features beats made by J Dilla before his death in 2004. "If it’s going to happen, it would be no crazier time than to happen now," he said.

Over the course of his career, Busta Rhymes' Grammy nominations have included Best Rap Solo Performance, Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, Best Rap Album, and Album of the Year.

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