Busta Rhymes on Never Receiving a Grammy Despite 12 Nominations: 'I Never Chased Anything'

Busta Rhymes has opened up about how his feelings regarding not receiving any Grammy awards despite being nominated 12 times.

During a new sit-down with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast, the legendary rapper got candid about the fact that he has yet to receive a Grammy despite being one of hip-hop's most influential lyricists of all time.

"I never chased anything, other than to be successful — and to be in the conversation of 'This muthafucka was one of the most incredible to do this,'" he said around the 26-minute mark in the video below. "That’s more important to me than any award. But we always want, and super appreciate, the accolades that come with acknowledgement."