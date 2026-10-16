Diddy Moved to Different Prison, Federal Officials Decline to Reveal Why

Key Takeaways
- Diddy has been moved from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to the smaller, low-security FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania, though officials gave no reason for the transfer.
- The move followed a reported prison altercation and medical emergency, plus alleged phone and fighting violations that cost him 41 days of good-conduct credit and 400 days of commissary privileges.
- Diddy is serving a 50-month sentence for two prostitution-related transportation convictions after a jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
Diddy has been transferred to a different federal prison amid coverage of a series of alleged incidents behind bars, including a medical emergency and multiple disciplinary violations.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Complex that the Bad Boy Records founder was transferred Friday (Oct. 16) from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania. TMZ was the first to report the move.
"We can confirm that Sean Combs transferred to FCI Allenwood Low on Friday, October 16, 2026," a BOP spokesperson told Complex. "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including reasons for transfer."
Despite the confirmed transfer, the BOP's online inmate locator still listed Combs at FCI Fort Dix as of Friday. The agency did not indicate when the database would reflect his new location.
The move comes days after Diddy was reportedly transported by ambulance to a medical facility following an incident at Fort Dix last Saturday.
TMZ previously reported that Diddy was involved in an altercation with another inmate that resulted in a head injury requiring medical attention.
The music mogul has also reportedly faced disciplinary issues during his incarceration. According to TMZ, Diddy received multiple violations involving unauthorized phone activity and physical altercations, which resulted in two separate stays in the Special Housing Unit, an area used to separate inmates for disciplinary or security reasons.
Sources told the outlet that Diddy lost 41 days of good conduct time, which can affect an inmate's release date, along with 400 days of commissary privileges.
Despite the reported disciplinary problems, Diddy's new prison has the same low-security classification as Fort Dix. However, the facilities differ significantly in population.
TMZ reports that Fort Dix houses approximately 4,000 inmates, while Allenwood has roughly 1,000. The outlet suggested that the transfer could be related to Diddy's safety, although prison officials have not confirmed that explanation as of this writing.
The move also follows an NBC News report alleging that Diddy had access to contraband, including a cellphone and alcohol, along with other privileges while incarcerated.
Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted in 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges against him, including racketeering and sex trafficking.
Coverage of his experience behind bars has remained constant, though recent accounts of one particular alleged incident, notably, led to several competing narratives.