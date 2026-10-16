Diddy Moved to Different Prison, Federal Officials Decline to Reveal Why

Diddy has been transferred to a different federal prison amid coverage of a series of alleged incidents behind bars, including a medical emergency and multiple disciplinary violations.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Complex that the Bad Boy Records founder was transferred Friday (Oct. 16) from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania. TMZ was the first to report the move.

"We can confirm that Sean Combs transferred to FCI Allenwood Low on Friday, October 16, 2026," a BOP spokesperson told Complex. "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including reasons for transfer."

Despite the confirmed transfer, the BOP's online inmate locator still listed Combs at FCI Fort Dix as of Friday. The agency did not indicate when the database would reflect his new location.

The move comes days after Diddy was reportedly transported by ambulance to a medical facility following an incident at Fort Dix last Saturday.