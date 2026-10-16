Week 7 of the college football season is loaded with marquee matchups.
There are six games on Saturday that feature ranked teams going head-to-head.
No. 4 Ohio State will face No. 5 Indiana, No. 16 Mississippi State will square off with No. 22 LSU, No. 6 Alabama will tackle No. 14 Tennessee, No. 13 Missouri will play No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 2 Notre Dame will battle No. 8 BYU, and No. 18 Oklahoma State will face No. 20 Houston.
Odds for all of those matchups, as well as every other televised game on the Week 7 schedule are available to bet on now at Fanatics Sportsbook. We’ll dive into the lines below.
College Football Saturday Week 7 odds: October 17
Here is a look at the Fanatics Sportsbook Saturday college football odds for Week 7.
- Ohio State (-3) at Indiana (+3)
- Florida (+11.5) at Texas (-11.5)
- Mississippi State (+15.5) at LSU (-15.5)
- Virginia (+9.5) at SMU (-9.5)
- Northwestern (-7) at Michigan State (+7)
- Cincinnati (+1.5) at West Virginia (-1.5)
- Kansas (+4.5) at Kansas State (-4.5)
- Charleston Southern (+43.5) at Clemson (-43.5)
- Pittsburgh (-6.5) at Boston College (+6.5)
- Florida Atlantic (+2.5) at Army (-2.5)
- Ball State (+6.5) at Bowling Green (-6.5)
- Georgia State (+10.5) at James Madison (-10.5)
- Rutgers (+5.5) at Maryland (-5.5)
- The Citadel (+45.5) at Texas A&M (-45.5)
- Charlotte (+21) at Temple (-21)
- UMass (+7) at Buffalo (-7)
- Western Michigan (-7) at Central Michigan (+7)
- Auburn (+19.5) at Georgia (-19.5)
- Alabama (-7.5) at Tennessee (+7.5)
- Missouri (+5.5) at Ole Miss (-5.5)
- Arizona State (+15.5) at Texas Tech (-15.5)
- Georgia Tech (+9.5) at Virginia Tech (-9.5)
- North Carolina (+3) at Duke (-3)
- Penn State (+6.5) at Michigan (-6.5)
- Northern Illinois (+8.5) at Wyoming (-8.5)
- UNLV (+1.5) at Air Force (-1.5)
- Toledo (-6.5) at Eastern Michigan (+6.5)
- Akron (+10) at Miami Ohio (-10)
- Tulsa (-4) at Rice (+4)
- Troy (+3) at Louisiana (-3)
- Washington State (+18.5) at Oregon State (-18.5)
- Florida State (+22) at Miami (-21)
- Arkansas (+6) at Vanderbilt (-6)
- TCU (+5.5) at Baylor (-5.5)
- Kent State (+20.5) at South Florida (-20.5)
- Nevada (+14.5) at North Dakota State (-14.5)
- Arkansas State (-6.5) at Southern Miss (-6.5)
- Notre Dame (-10.5) at BYU (+10.5)
- Wisconsin (+2.5) at UCLA (-2.5)
- Kentucky (+6.5) at Oklahoma (-6.5)
- Oklahoma State (+4.5) at Houston (-4.5)
- Elon (+35.5) at Stanford (-35.5)
- Louisville (-15.5) at Syracuse (+15.5)
- Navy (+6.5) at UTSA (-6.5)
- Louisiana Tech (-15.5) at UL Monroe (+15.5)
- San Jose State (-7) at UTEP (+7)
- Ohio (-15.5) at Sacramento State (+15.5)
- Utah (-14.5) at Colorado (+14.5)
- Wake Forest (-10) at Cal (+10)
- Fresno State (-7.5) at San Diego State (+7.5)
- New Mexico (-14.5) at Hawai’i (+14.5)
- Nebraska (+7) at Oregon (-7)
Ohio State (-3) at Indiana (+3)
They’re calling this the biggest home game in Hoosier history. And for good reason.
It’s the first time two top 5 teams will clash in Bloomington.
Indiana is undefeated in 2026 and is the defending college football champion, but Curt Cignetti’s bunch finds itself as a home underdog.
Granted, the Hoosiers haven’t exactly played a murderers’ row of opponents yet this season as they have yet to face a ranked team. Indiana also struggled last week against unranked Nebraska, winning by just three points (20-17).
Ohio State has faced two ranked opponents, in Texas and Iowa. The Buckeyes fell to Texas, 24-23, and bashed Iowa, 31-14. Ryan Day’s squad looked sharp last Saturday as it slammed Maryland, 45-16.
Alabama (-7.5) at Tennessee (+7.5)
Alabama will be in a foul mood when it arrives in Knoxville as the Crimson Tide are coming off a 20-17 loss to Georgia. It was ’Bama’s first loss of the season.
Tennessee, meanwhile, has won back-to-back games after falling to No. 1 Texas, 20-17.
The Crimson Tide will be without star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams against the Volunteers as the WR suffered a head injury last week.
Notre Dame (-10.5) at BYU (+10.5)
Neither Notre Dame nor BYU have faced a ranked team yet this season, so this clash should provide plenty of answers when it comes to how viable each team is as a true National Title contender.
Notre Dame has outscored opponents 264-66 this season, while BYU has outscored its foes, 173-67.
Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.