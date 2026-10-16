Week 7 of the college football season is loaded with marquee matchups. There are six games on Saturday that feature ranked teams going head-to-head. No. 4 Ohio State will face No. 5 Indiana, No. 16 Mississippi State will square off with No. 22 LSU, No. 6 Alabama will tackle No. 14 Tennessee, No. 13 Missouri will play No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 2 Notre Dame will battle No. 8 BYU, and No. 18 Oklahoma State will face No. 20 Houston. Odds for all of those matchups, as well as every other televised game on the Week 7 schedule are available to bet on now at Fanatics Sportsbook. We’ll dive into the lines below. College Football Saturday Week 7 odds: October 17

Here is a look at the Fanatics Sportsbook Saturday college football odds for Week 7.

Ohio State (-3) at Indiana (+3)

Florida (+11.5) at Texas (-11.5)

Mississippi State (+15.5) at LSU (-15.5)

Virginia (+9.5) at SMU (-9.5)

Northwestern (-7) at Michigan State (+7)

Cincinnati (+1.5) at West Virginia (-1.5)

Kansas (+4.5) at Kansas State (-4.5)

Charleston Southern (+43.5) at Clemson (-43.5)

Pittsburgh (-6.5) at Boston College (+6.5)

Florida Atlantic (+2.5) at Army (-2.5)

Ball State (+6.5) at Bowling Green (-6.5)

Georgia State (+10.5) at James Madison (-10.5)

Rutgers (+5.5) at Maryland (-5.5)

The Citadel (+45.5) at Texas A&M (-45.5)

Charlotte (+21) at Temple (-21)

UMass (+7) at Buffalo (-7)

Western Michigan (-7) at Central Michigan (+7)

Auburn (+19.5) at Georgia (-19.5)

Alabama (-7.5) at Tennessee (+7.5)

Missouri (+5.5) at Ole Miss (-5.5)

Arizona State (+15.5) at Texas Tech (-15.5)

Georgia Tech (+9.5) at Virginia Tech (-9.5)

North Carolina (+3) at Duke (-3)

Penn State (+6.5) at Michigan (-6.5)

Northern Illinois (+8.5) at Wyoming (-8.5)

UNLV (+1.5) at Air Force (-1.5)

Toledo (-6.5) at Eastern Michigan (+6.5)

Akron (+10) at Miami Ohio (-10)

Tulsa (-4) at Rice (+4)

Troy (+3) at Louisiana (-3)

Washington State (+18.5) at Oregon State (-18.5)

Florida State (+22) at Miami (-21)

Arkansas (+6) at Vanderbilt (-6)

TCU (+5.5) at Baylor (-5.5)

Kent State (+20.5) at South Florida (-20.5)

Nevada (+14.5) at North Dakota State (-14.5)

Arkansas State (-6.5) at Southern Miss (-6.5)

Notre Dame (-10.5) at BYU (+10.5)

Wisconsin (+2.5) at UCLA (-2.5)

Kentucky (+6.5) at Oklahoma (-6.5)

Oklahoma State (+4.5) at Houston (-4.5)

Elon (+35.5) at Stanford (-35.5)

Louisville (-15.5) at Syracuse (+15.5)

Navy (+6.5) at UTSA (-6.5)

Louisiana Tech (-15.5) at UL Monroe (+15.5)

San Jose State (-7) at UTEP (+7)

Ohio (-15.5) at Sacramento State (+15.5)

Utah (-14.5) at Colorado (+14.5)

Wake Forest (-10) at Cal (+10)

Fresno State (-7.5) at San Diego State (+7.5)

New Mexico (-14.5) at Hawai’i (+14.5)

Nebraska (+7) at Oregon (-7)

Ohio State (-3) at Indiana (+3)

They’re calling this the biggest home game in Hoosier history. And for good reason. It’s the first time two top 5 teams will clash in Bloomington. Indiana is undefeated in 2026 and is the defending college football champion, but Curt Cignetti’s bunch finds itself as a home underdog. Granted, the Hoosiers haven’t exactly played a murderers’ row of opponents yet this season as they have yet to face a ranked team. Indiana also struggled last week against unranked Nebraska, winning by just three points (20-17). Ohio State has faced two ranked opponents, in Texas and Iowa. The Buckeyes fell to Texas, 24-23, and bashed Iowa, 31-14. Ryan Day’s squad looked sharp last Saturday as it slammed Maryland, 45-16.

Alabama (-7.5) at Tennessee (+7.5)

Alabama will be in a foul mood when it arrives in Knoxville as the Crimson Tide are coming off a 20-17 loss to Georgia. It was ’Bama’s first loss of the season. Tennessee, meanwhile, has won back-to-back games after falling to No. 1 Texas, 20-17. The Crimson Tide will be without star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams against the Volunteers as the WR suffered a head injury last week.

Notre Dame (-10.5) at BYU (+10.5)

Neither Notre Dame nor BYU have faced a ranked team yet this season, so this clash should provide plenty of answers when it comes to how viable each team is as a true National Title contender. Notre Dame has outscored opponents 264-66 this season, while BYU has outscored its foes, 173-67.

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