Ye Gets Public Apology From Digital Nas for Being 'Ungrateful' Despite 'Substantial' Pay

Then, this October, the two-time Grammy nominee argued his career was “done,” claiming he had received no royalties or publishing from his work on various Ye tracks dating back to 2021’s Donda album. He also cited additional tracks from Donda 2, Vultures 1, and Vultures 2. The 27-year-old was quick to express remorse for the manner in which he made these claims, telling his Instagram followers that he “should’ve kept this private” but was too “impatient” to do so at the time.

Now, he’s had an even deeper change of heart. “I want to publicly apologize for what I did to Ye,” Digital Nas wrote in an X post on Friday (Oct. 16). “Ye paid me a substantial amount for my contributions and I was ungrateful. I'm gonna take this as a lesson learned.”

In an IG Stories update, also on Friday, Nas added a bit more, like so: “Never let people get in your head, keep private things private is what I learned.” He also directed fans to a track titled “PSYCHOSIS.”

For now, Ye does not appear to have responded to the apology. Nas, however, has expressed doubt about the potential of reuniting with his former collaborator in the studio.

“Don’t know if we will see those days again and I completely understand why,” he said in response to a fan.