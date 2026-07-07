Prisons

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

R. Kelly in an orange jumpsuit appears in court, looking down with a serious expression.
Music

R. Kelly, Currently Serving 30-Year Federal Prison Sentence, Asks Trump for Commutation

The singer's legal team previously alleged mistreatment of their client behind bars.

Trace William Cowen6 days ago
EBK Jaaybo in a red hoodie and black durag stands indoors, wearing a chain and watch, with tattoos on their face and hands.
Music

EBK Jaaybo Enters Plea Agreement Over Arkansas Traffic Stop Arrest: What to Know

The plea agreement comes just over a year after the "Boogieman" rapper and another individual were arrested during a traffic stop.

Trace William Cowen46 days ago
CBS News/Instagram
Pop Culture

Gayle King Says R. Kelly's Team Thanked Her For Allowing Him to Show 'Passion and Pain' in Interview

The 'CBS Mornings' anchor recalled the interview going "off the rails."

Jaelani Turner-Williams55 days ago
YNW Melly
Music

Judge Denies YNW Melly Bond Again, His Lawyers Criticize Ruling and Point to Alleged WHCD Shooter

Melly was accused of fatally shooting two childhood friends in 2018.

tara mahadevan74 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy.
Music

Fugees’ Pras Reports to Prison to Begin 14-Year Sentence for Money Laundering Charges and More

The rapper, who was convicted on foreign lobbying and fraud charges in 2023, turned himself in.

Andrew White82 days ago
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump.
Life

President Donald Trump Enforces Firing Squad for Death Penalty Option

The Department of Justice has been ordered to begin "restoring the lawful administration of the death penalty."

Jaelani Turner-Williams87 days ago
Jonathan Dupiton
Life

Atlanta Podcaster Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison Over $3.8 Million Fraud Scheme

During the pandemic, Jonathan Dupiton stole identities to obtain money through unemployment insurance benefits.

tara mahadevan89 days ago
D4vd looks through a transparent barrier, with a woman in glasses in the foreground. The setting appears serious or formal.
Music

D4vd Reportedly Not on Suicide Watch But Facing Strict Jail Conditions After Murder Case Charges

The 21-year-old was recently charged with the murder of teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Trace William Cowen90 days ago
D4vd with an afro hairstyle stands in a room with people around. He wears a gray shirt with a textured design.
Music

D4vd Reportedly Placed in Segregation Following Transfer to LA County Men's Central Jail

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter has been charged in the murder of teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Joe Price91 days ago
Tory Lanez
Music

Tory Lanez Sues California Prison for $100 Million Due to Stabbing

He wants $1 million per stab wound.

Trey Alston95 days ago
Advertisement
El Salvador Just Made it Legal to Give Life Sentences to People As Young As 12 Years Old
Life

Nayib Bukele Signs Law Allowing Life Sentences for Children as Young as 12

The new law allows life sentences for minors convicted of serious crimes, expanding Bukele’s ongoing crackdown on gangs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
(L-R) Jay Electronica and Diddy.
Music

Jay Electronica Calls for Diddy's Freedom: 'They Tried to Hang My Dawg on Some Bullsh*t'

The rapper took a moment during a recent show to voice his support for the disgraced music mogul.

Will Lavin97 days ago
The flag of South Korea, featuring a red and blue yin-yang symbol and four black trigrams on a white background, waving in the wind.
Pop Culture

Johnny Somali's South Korea Sentencing: Streamer Gets 6 Months in Prison

The streamer had been widely criticized for a series of rage bait-related incidents in the country circa 2024.

Trace William Cowen97 days ago
UFC Star Daniel Rodriguez Breaks Silence About 'The Worst Possible Situation' in Mexican Prison
Sports

UFC’s Daniel Rodriguez Says He Spent 8 Months in Mexican Prison Over Marijuana

Rodriguez details how a marijuana-related arrest at the border led to eight months in a Tijuana prison, calling it “the worst possible situation.”

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
Juelz Santana
Music

Juelz Santana Says Lil Wayne Gave Him $100,000 While Behind Bars: 'A Lot of People Don’t Know That'

Santana also gave a depressing update about their long-awaited project, 'I Can't Feel My Face.'

Trey Alston100 days ago
Advertisement
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ma$e, both wearing red jackets and sunglasses, pose together at an event.
Music

Mase on Diddy’s Possible Release: 'The Church Is Open for Everybody'

The rapper says forgiveness is possible, and suggests Diddy should come speak to him first.

Mark Elibert101 days ago
(L-R) Nicole Westmoreland and Diddy.
Music

Diddy Adds Attorney Nicole Westmoreland to His Appeal Team

The disgraced music mogul is currently fighting for an early prison release.

Jaelani Turner-Williams108 days ago
(L-R) Rick Ross, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane.
Music

Rick Ross Disagrees With Pooh Shiesty’s Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping: 'You Got to Negotiate'

Rozay said he doesn't like what he's hearing about the reported incident.

tara mahadevan109 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App