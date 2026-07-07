6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Says He's Down to His Last $1,200 and Unable to Afford Legal Counsel
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Music
Kifano “Shotti” Jordan’s request was granted after he asked for the appointment of new counsel in documents stating that he is down to his last $1,200.Trace William Cowen
Cardi B doesn't take comments about her legal issues or family lightly, and made a point to put a few trolls in their place amid the latest round.Trace William Cowen
Following a year that saw him get released from prison thanks to a Trump pardon, Kodak Black joined DJ Akademiks for the latest 'Off the Record' podcast.Joe Price
Life
Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Blackmailing Underage Girls Into Sending Explicit Photos
A Washington State man has been sentenced after pressuring girls, ages 12 to 16, to send him explicit photos and videos while posing a teenager.Jose Martinez