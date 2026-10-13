Music

Diddy’s Prison Disciplinary Record Shows Multiple Write Ups for Fighting, Phone Violations

The rapper and music mogul was written up three times for fighting at New Jersey's Fort Dix.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

After Diddy sustained a head injury over the weekend, new reports have surfaced about the music mogul racking up multiple violations while behind bars.

According to TMZ, Bureau of Prisons secretary Jose Rojas disclosed information about Diddy’s disciplinary behavior behind bars, including a string of fights and phone violations. Last October, the Bad Boy Records co-founder was sentenced to fifty months at New Jersey’s Fort Dix FCI after being found guilty of two charges of transportation to engage in sex trafficking.

Rojas revealed that the rapper-producer, real name Sean Combs, was written up for fighting on July 31, September 30 and October 1, while minor phone violations occurred on July 7 and September 19. Similar phone violations took place before Diddy was sentenced, including the music executive reportedly conducting three-way phone calls and using the PACs (phone access codes) of other inmates.

The 56-year-old entertainer has lost 41 days of good time credit, which can impact his repeatedly changed release date, in addition to 400 days of commissary privileges. Due to his actions, Diddy could be deemed a “disruptive” inmate and be sent to another facility.

Diddy, who was temporarily released on Saturday (Oct. 10) after reportedly injuring his head, was alleged to have spent frivolously for special treatment by fellow inmates in an NBC News exposé. Sources that spoke to the outlet claim that Diddy paid for inmates to cook, clean and massage him, along with having access to antidepressants, alcohol and contraband phones.

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