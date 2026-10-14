Music

Diddy’s Head Injury Reportedly Came from Prison Fight With Jamaican Drug Kingpin

The music mogul reportedly required medical attention after an altercation with a fellow inmate.

Diddy wearing sunglasses, a striped shirt, and gold chains at an event.
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Key Takeaways

  • Diddy reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening head injury during a prison fight with convicted Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke at FCI Fort Dix.
  • TMZ reports the clash followed prison raids that stripped Coke of contraband phones after an NBC News story exposed Diddy’s allegedly privileged treatment behind bars.
  • Both men received two additional weeks in restrictive housing, while Diddy’s mounting fighting and phone violations have pushed his projected release date to March 2, 2028.

Diddy's recent head injury reportedly wasn't the result of an accident, but rather a prison fight with one of the most notorious inmates at FCI Fort Dix.

According to TMZ, the 56-year-old music mogul got into a physical altercation with Christopher "Dudus" Coke, a convicted Jamaican drug lord, during an outdoor recreation period at the New Jersey federal prison last Friday (Oct. 9).

Sources inside the facility told the outlet that Diddy "got the worst of it" during the confrontation, suffering a head injury that required him to be transported to an outside medical facility for treatment.

An ambulance was reportedly seen leaving Fort Dix around 1 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 10). Diddy returned to the prison before 7 a.m. and was reportedly conscious and communicating. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The latest account contradicts an earlier explanation provided to Page Six, in which a source claimed Diddy "smacked his head on the bunk above him."

At the time, a representative for the Bad Boy Records founder said his team was "working to confirm the circumstances" surrounding the injury.

TMZ reports that the alleged fight involved Coke, who is serving a 23-year federal prison sentence and has been incarcerated since 2012. Sources described him as the real "kingpin" of Fort Dix because of his influence within the facility.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from growing tensions following an NBC News report detailing Diddy's allegedly privileged treatment behind bars. That report included claims from inmates who said they were paid to cook, clean, and provide massages for the disgraced music executive.

According to TMZ, the coverage prompted prison officials to conduct at least two raids targeting contraband, including unauthorized cellphones. Coke was reportedly among the inmates whose phones were confiscated.

Sources claim the loss of those privileges contributed to the dispute between the two men.

The fight allegedly occurred while Diddy was already being held in the Special Housing Unit, or SHU, during his daily outdoor recreation time. Both inmates were reportedly placed in restrictive housing for an additional two weeks following the altercation.

The incident comes as Diddy continues facing disciplinary problems during his incarceration. Bureau of Prisons union secretary Jose Rojas previously said the rapper received disciplinary write-ups for fighting on July 31, September 30 and October 1, along with violations involving unauthorized phones.

Those infractions reportedly cost Diddy 41 days of good-conduct credit and 400 days of commissary privileges. His projected release date has also been pushed back from January 21, 2028, to March 2, 2028.

The growing number of disciplinary violations could reportedly result in Diddy being classified as a disruptive inmate and transferred to another federal facility.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence following his July 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

Meanwhile, his appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit remains pending following oral arguments on April 9.

In statements to Complex, a representative for Combs said, "We have no independent information on that," while the Bureau of Prisons stated, "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including quarters assignment or medical status."

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