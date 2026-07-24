Diddy Reportedly Placed in Solitary Confinement After Prison Fight

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence on two counts of prostitution charges, was reportedly placed in solitary confinement this week after he got into a fight with another inmate.

As reported by TMZ, multiple sources said that Diddy got into a fight with another inmate at New Jersey’s Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix. The fight allegedly kicked off after the other inmate dissed the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder, who escalated the argument into a physical altercation. Sources added that Diddy “held his own” during the fight, which involved both of them throwing punches at each other, but it was broken up by prison staff.

After the fight was broken up, Diddy is said to have been placed into solitary confinement.

When reached for comment by Complex on Friday (July 24), a Federal Bureau of Prisons rep offered the following:

“The Federal Bureau of Prisons does not comment on the conditions of confinement, disciplinary matters, or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns.”