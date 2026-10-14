Mike Tyson's 12 Best Knockouts, Ranked

When he was in his prime, a Mike Tyson fight was one of the greatest spectacles in sports.

Tyson, the youngest heavyweight champion in history, ruled the heavyweight division in the late 1980s. Every card Tyson headlined wasn’t just a fight, it was an event. The biggest stars flocked to ringside seats, while millions watched on pay-per-view or closed circuit television.

The anticipation would grow throughout the night and reach its zenith when “Iron Mike” made his walk to the ring. Dressed in nothing but his boxing gear—no socks, no robe, all black everything—Tyson was all business. He’d enter the ring wearing a scornful look on his face, prepared for war.

Tyson's stupefying combination of speed, power, agility, and ferociousness at such a young age and smaller size (5'10" and around 220 pounds) had never been seen in the heavyweight division—nor had boxing hardcores and casual fans alike been attracted to someone so intimidating and electrifying. He was a shooting star, shining brighter than any athlete before he predictably flamed out, starting with his upset loss to Buster Douglas in 1990 and a three-year jail stint on a felony rape conviction in 1992.

Now 60, Tyson is no longer the Baddest Man on the Planet. He’s a father of six, a deep thinker, who says he hasn’t touched cocaine or alcohol in a decade. This new, reflective Tyson is on display in the new four-part Netflix documentary TYSON. He’s open and honest about everything from his horrific upbringing to the tragedies he’s endured along the way.