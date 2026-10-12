Music

Diddy Reportedly Transported Out of Prison for Head Injury, Spokesperson Responds

Diddy was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for an unspecified head injury.

Diddy in an elaborate black outfit with floral details and sunglasses at a formal event, surrounded by photographers.
Image via Getty/Mike Coppola

Over the weekend, Diddy was reportedly transported out of prison to receive medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

As first reported by TMZ, sources at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, in New Jersey, indicated that the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder was transported out of the prison after he suffered an unspecified head injury on Saturday (Oct. 10). The ambulance allegedly left FCI Fort Dix at approximately 1 a.m., although sources said the injury is not believed to have been life-threatening. He reportedly returned to FCI Fort Dix later in the morning.

When reached for comment by Complex, a Diddy spokesperson offered the following:

“We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

Complex also reached out to Federal Bureau of Prisons reps, who reiterated their policy against commenting on “the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including quarters assignment or medical status.”

Last year, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months behind bars and was given a $500,000 fine after he was found guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. During his high-profile court trial, he was found not guilty on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Ever since Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and sex trafficking in 2023, a wave of other alleged victims have come forward with allegations of misconduct.

Also last year, one of Diddy’s attorneys confirmed that someone from his team had reached out to Donald Trump’s administration to pursue efforts to get a presidential pardon. “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” said attorney Nicole Westmoreland.

More recently, Mike Tyson confirmed that he’s still “friendly” with Diddy and had reached out to Trump on his behalf.

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