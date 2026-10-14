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50 Cent Compares Diddy's Prison Experience to a 'Club,' Jokes He Sent Him 'Bump on the Head'

Fif also joked about Diddy watching 'The Reckoning' despite being behind bars.

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50 Cent stands in front of a "Street Fighter" backdrop, Diddy in front of a Netflix banner.
Images via Getty/Olivia Wong/FilmMagic & Getty/Tommaso Boddi

Yet again, the formula is proven: 50 Cent plus Diddy equals news article.

Tuesday (Oct. 13), Fif, out on the Street Fighter press tour, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel’s show to deliver a number of remarks that swiftly found their way into headlines. Among them, of course, was some additional commentary on Diddy, the subject of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Netflix’s Emmy-winning docuseries exec-produced by Fif.

Reacting to claims of Diddy having watched the doc via a jailbroken tablet while behind bars, Fif expressed surprise.

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“Jimmy, I didn’t know that he would get a jailbroken iPad in the middle of the jail,” he said. ‘This is not jail. This is, like, this is a club.”

The source of the tablet claim, for those unfamiliar, is this NBC News report.

Fif further joked about Diddy potentially coming to the conclusion that The Reckoning “was the best documentary he ever saw in his life,” then moved on to his claim from last year of the Bad Boy Records founder having sent him a floral arrangement.

As we reported in December, Fif alleged that Diddy had sent him flowers at the E11EVEN club in Miami, even going so far as to share a photo of the purported gift. At the time, notably, a rep for Diddy told Complex this “didn’t happen,” speculating that someone may have simply “played a joke in poor taste” on Fif.

“I just sent him something recently,” 50 Cent told Kimmel on Tuesday,.

Asked to specify what, exactly, he meant, Fif joked that he had sent “a bump on the head” Diddy’s way, a nod to a recent TMZ report claiming that Diddy had been briefly transported out of prison due to an unspecified head injury.

“We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances,” a Diddy spokesperson told Complex when asked about the report earlier this week. “Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

Elsewhere in his chat with Kimmel, 50 Cent also spoke a bit about a different documentary on his slate of upcoming projects: one about himself.

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