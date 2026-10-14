50 Cent Compares Diddy's Prison Experience to a 'Club,' Jokes He Sent Him 'Bump on the Head'

Yet again, the formula is proven: 50 Cent plus Diddy equals news article. Tuesday (Oct. 13), Fif, out on the Street Fighter press tour, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel’s show to deliver a number of remarks that swiftly found their way into headlines. Among them, of course, was some additional commentary on Diddy, the subject of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Netflix’s Emmy-winning docuseries exec-produced by Fif. Reacting to claims of Diddy having watched the doc via a jailbroken tablet while behind bars, Fif expressed surprise.

“Jimmy, I didn’t know that he would get a jailbroken iPad in the middle of the jail,” he said. ‘This is not jail. This is, like, this is a club.” The source of the tablet claim, for those unfamiliar, is this NBC News report.

Fif further joked about Diddy potentially coming to the conclusion that The Reckoning “was the best documentary he ever saw in his life,” then moved on to his claim from last year of the Bad Boy Records founder having sent him a floral arrangement.