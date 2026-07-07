Diddy Seen on Prison Walk at FCI Fort Dix in Newly Surfaced Footage

New footage of Sean "Diddy" Combs living out his prison routine has surfaced, offering an unusually close look at the convicted music mogul on federal grounds.
In footage obtained by TMZ, Combs can be seen taking a walk inside FCI Fort Dix, a federal correctional institution in New Jersey, captured around 2 p.m. on Monday (July 6). Check out the footage at this link.
In the clip, the 56-year-old appears in a white T-shirt, tan shorts, Nike sneakers, and a baseball cap. Per sources with direct knowledge cited by TMZ, Combs walks the compound for roughly two hours each day, typically between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. when weather allows, and wears his cap consistently during outdoor time.
Beyond the daily walks, Combs reportedly listens to music on a prison-issued inmate tablet and has taken on work in the facility's chapel. His publicist, Juda Engelmayer, told CBS News last year that “he works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding."
Combs arrived at FCI Fort Dix after spending months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while his case was pending. His legal team specifically sought the placement, with attorney Teny Geragos writing in court filings, “In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix."
The Bad Boy Records founder has been incarcerated since his September 2024 arrest. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution; a jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. He received a 50-month sentence, five years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine. His legal team continues to appeal the conviction.
Combs’ projected release date has shifted multiple times and is now slated at Feb. 23, 2028, moved up from an earlier April 2028 projection.
Questions about a potential presidential pardon continue to swirl. Days before Independence Day, reports surfaced that President Donald Trump was privately weighing whether to grant clemency to the music mogul.
When Trump announced 11 new pardons on July 3, Diddy’s name wasn’t among them. 50 Cent, who’s had his issues with Diddy over the years, joked that it was due to comments that the mogul made about the president.
Trump has addressed his complicated relationship with Combs. In a 2025 Newsmax interview, the president said, "I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile." Trump acknowledged that criticism made a pardon "more difficult to do."