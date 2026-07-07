Diddy Seen on Prison Walk at FCI Fort Dix in Newly Surfaced Footage

New footage of Sean "Diddy" Combs living out his prison routine has surfaced, offering an unusually close look at the convicted music mogul on federal grounds.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Combs can be seen taking a walk inside FCI Fort Dix, a federal correctional institution in New Jersey, captured around 2 p.m. on Monday (July 6). Check out the footage at this link.

In the clip, the 56-year-old appears in a white T-shirt, tan shorts, Nike sneakers, and a baseball cap. Per sources with direct knowledge cited by TMZ, Combs walks the compound for roughly two hours each day, typically between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. when weather allows, and wears his cap consistently during outdoor time.

Beyond the daily walks, Combs reportedly listens to music on a prison-issued inmate tablet and has taken on work in the facility's chapel. His publicist, Juda Engelmayer, told CBS News last year that “he works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding."

Combs arrived at FCI Fort Dix after spending months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while his case was pending. His legal team specifically sought the placement, with attorney Teny Geragos writing in court filings, “In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix."