Sports

San Francisco 49ers Issue Love Letter to the Latino Community

The Latino Community is represented in the SF Bay Area, helping power the 49er Faithful’s well-decorated fan base.

The San Francisco 49ers unfurl their Latino Heritage Month collection.
c/o San Francisco 49ers

As we enter week six of the NFL season, the undefeated San Francisco 49ers are celebrating Latino Heritage Month.

The Niners rolled over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on September 27 and around that same time, they also rolled out a short-form production, starring all-pro LB Fred Warner, in unison with a clothing collection designed by International Graphic Designer Alexandra Moreno—”A love letter to the Latino community,” as she describes it.

The short-form video and the newly launched wardrobe both embody what it’s like to grow up Latino/Latina in the United States, emphasizing core elements of family, food, tradition, legacy and quality time. And with the 49ers long-standing tenure in the San Francisco Bay Area, this project presents authentic glimpses into what the Latino community means to the team, the region and the overall sport of gridiron football.

Lotería-inspired details, hints of floral, pins, and other cultural touches show up across the six pieces of the collection: a work-wear style jacket, a tee, two hats, and Guayabera button-ups. Moreno’s goal with the line was to create pieces that feel meaningful, but also easy to wear.

For the Niners, it's the latest in a series of employee-created collections; APEX, Pride, and Black Excellence are additional collaborations stemming from the team, intending to highlight the very people who make up and power ‘The Faithful.’

Latino Heritage Month in the United States is formally celebrated from September 15 - October 15, but for anyone who is familiar with the vibrant culture (uniquely spanning 16+ nations), the party really never stops. The same can be said for the 49ers’ on-field performance at this time, as they are off to their third 5-0 start of the century.In each of the previous two (2019, 2023), San Francisco reached the Super Bowl.

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