Music

Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper to Sell Out Two Nights at Kia Forum

Her Little Miss Drama Tour launched with sold-out shows, surprise guests, and record crowds.

Cardi B performs in a red, fringed outfit with dramatic lighting and stage effects.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cardi B has added another historic milestone to her career, becoming the first female rapper to sell out two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The achievement, shared on social media on Friday (Feb. 20) by Live Nation, came during the opening weekend of her Little Miss Drama Tour, during which the Bronx superstar performed to packed crowds and delivered a massive arena spectacle.

Cardi’s performances featured a 37-song setlist, multiple elaborate costume changes, and high-flying stage production that saw her perform suspended above the audience. The shows transformed the venue into a full theatrical experience, blending her chart-topping hits with dramatic visuals and choreography.

The opening weekend also included surprise guest appearances from several major artists, including GloRilla, Kehlani, Tyla, and Blueface, further energizing the sold-out crowds.

Cardi celebrated her ongoing tour success on social media, highlighting her streak of sold-out performances.

“Five sold out shows back to back… packed to the brim!! Vancouver y’all better not break my streak. See y’all tomorrow!!! For now… where the Tim Horton’s at???” she wrote.

Bardi’s L.A. shows made headlines for more reasons than just ticket sales. During one of them, she suggestively played air guitar on her crotch as the crowd went wild.

At the first of her two-concerts at the Forum, Cardi appeared to take a shot at BIA right before performing “Pretty & Petty,” a diss track aimed at the Massachusetts rapper.

"Let me tell you somethin', just because I ain’t fuckin' with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, bitch!” the Brim Reaper said, sparking further speculation of a possible breakup between her and boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. “This for you, bitch."

Cardi seemed to be responding to a remark from BIA, who went after the I Am the Drama rapper online.

“Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards?” BIA said. “I can! and I know that... ykwnvm.”

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