Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper to Sell Out Two Nights at Kia Forum

Cardi B has added another historic milestone to her career, becoming the first female rapper to sell out two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The achievement, shared on social media on Friday (Feb. 20) by Live Nation, came during the opening weekend of her Little Miss Drama Tour, during which the Bronx superstar performed to packed crowds and delivered a massive arena spectacle.

Cardi’s performances featured a 37-song setlist, multiple elaborate costume changes, and high-flying stage production that saw her perform suspended above the audience. The shows transformed the venue into a full theatrical experience, blending her chart-topping hits with dramatic visuals and choreography.

The opening weekend also included surprise guest appearances from several major artists, including GloRilla, Kehlani, Tyla, and Blueface, further energizing the sold-out crowds.