Cardi B Takes Aim at BIA After Confirming Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors

Cardi B might be feuding with her estranged boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to let anyone else talk greasy about him — especially someone she’s beefing with.

On Sunday night (February 15), the "WAP" hitmaker took to the stage at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles for the first of two sold out shows at the venue as part of her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Right before performing her BIA diss track, "Pretty & Petty," Cardi seemingly took a shot at the Massachusetts rapper, announcing: "Let me tell you somethin', just because I ain’t fuckin' with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, bitch! This for you, bitch."