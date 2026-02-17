Cardi B Takes Aim at BIA After Confirming Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors

Cardi B might be feuding with her estranged boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to let anyone else talk greasy about him — especially someone she’s beefing with.
On Sunday night (February 15), the "WAP" hitmaker took to the stage at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles for the first of two sold out shows at the venue as part of her Little Miss Drama Tour.
Right before performing her BIA diss track, "Pretty & Petty," Cardi seemingly took a shot at the Massachusetts rapper, announcing: "Let me tell you somethin', just because I ain’t fuckin' with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, bitch! This for you, bitch."
Cardi was seemingly responding to a recent X post from BIA, who on Thursday (February 12) commented on a clip of Cardi performing "Pretty & Petty" in Palm Desert, California. The track’s first verse infamously opens with: "Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to 'ya head / Bow, I’m dead."
"Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that... ykwnvm [three cry-laughing emojis]," BIA wrote.
BIA's remark seemed to allude to widespread reports that NFL wide receiver Diggs, who welcomed a son with Cardi in November, also birthed multiple children with multiple women within a year.
A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday (February 9) that Cardi and Diggs "recently" ended their relationship.
Judging from Cardi’s latest comment, the reports appear to be true about her and Diggs not currently being on good terms.
50 Cent recently weighed in on the rumored break up. One day after the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks, the G-Unit head honcho took to Instagram to kick Diggs while he was down.
"Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this b!tch and the Super Bowl,” he wrote. "I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL"