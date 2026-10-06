Cristiano Ronaldo Apologizes for Leaving Portugal Training Camp, Addresses Fallout with Coach

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a statement giving his side of the story concerning his recent dustup with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. The soccer icon left Portugal's training camp last week, promising to “tell all the Portuguese people the truth.” He did just that on Tuesday (Oct. 6), issuing a lengthy statement saying that he remains available to represent Portugal while detailing why he believes his relationship with Jesus broke down.

The 41-year-old said the problems escalated during Portugal's Sept. 27 Nations League win over Norway. Ronaldo claimed he was initially told he wouldn't play as part of his physical recovery plan, but Jesus later asked if he could handle 30 minutes. Ronaldo agreed and warmed up beginning at halftime but ultimately remained on the bench. "Everyone knows what happened next. I warmed up from halftime, watched the minutes go by, and was not called upon," Ronaldo said. "The coach had broken his word to me." According to Ronaldo, the situation worsened after Jesus addressed the controversy publicly. He accused the coach of displaying "an aggressiveness that I believe I did not deserve" and said it marked a second broken promise. Ronaldo eventually left camp after learning he wouldn't start against Denmark. He acknowledged that walking out was the wrong decision despite his frustrations with Jesus.

"I owe my national team teammates an apology for leaving the training camp," he said. "Despite the absolute breach of trust in the coach's word, as anyone who witnessed our conversations can testify, I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine." Ronaldo also said he understands the Portuguese Football Federation could punish him for his actions, arguing his status as captain should be an “aggravating factor” in any disciplinary action. Despite reports that he won't return with Jesus in charge, Ronaldo stopped short of announcing the end of his international career. "If I am physically fit, playing for my club, scoring goals, I hope, that after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team," he said. Ronaldo has scored a record 146 goals across 234 appearances for Portugal. He also dismissed the idea that he's currently looking for a farewell match, saying his focus remains on competing rather than saying goodbye.

Jesus, meanwhile, offered little response to Ronaldo's lengthy statement, telling Portugal's CMTV that he planned to read it and had "nothing else to say."