Cardi B Strums Her Crotch Like an Air Guitar at Los Angeles Tour Stop, Video Shows

The moment happened during an actual solo guitar performance, though it’s unclear what song was playing at the time.

At her sold-out Los Angeles tour stop over the weekend, the Bronx hitmaker suggestively played air guitar on her crotch as the crowd went wild.

That hasn’t been the only memorable moment on Bardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour.

Also on Sunday night, during the first of her two-concert run in LA, Cardi appeared to take a shot at BIA right before performing “Pretty & Petty,” a diss track aimed at the Massachusetts rapper.

"Let me tell you somethin', just because I ain’t fuckin' with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, bitch!” the Brim Reaper said, sparking further speculation of a possible breakup between her and boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. “This for you, bitch."

Cardi seemed to be responding to a remark from BIA, who went after the I Am the Drama rapper online.

“Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards?” BIA said. “I can! and I know that... ykwnvm.”

Last week, during Cardi’s Feb. 13 show in Las Vegas, she fell out of her chair while rapping to her "Thotiana" remix verse.

“That was the government!” she exclaimed.

The playful dig was a nod to comments she made days ago, when she threatened to "jump" ICE agents who attended her concerts to arrest immigrants. Homeland Security clapped back at her, dragging her for her past as an exotic dancer.