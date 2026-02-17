Cardi B Says She’s ‘Taking This Ass Out’ After Tour: ‘I’m Going to Colombia’

Cardi B already has her post-tour plans set.

A clip of her from her Los Angeles tour stop shows her vowing to remove part of her BBL after her Little Miss Drama Tour is over.

Cardi’s declaration came after Kehlani was heard saying to the Bronx hitmaker, “You have so much ass. That was the most ass I ever seen.”

“After this tour, I’m taking some out,” Cardi responded. “After this tour, I don't want to hear nobody for three months. I'm going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nobody nothing. I'm taking this ass out.”