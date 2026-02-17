Cardi B Says She’s ‘Taking This Ass Out’ After Tour: ‘I’m Going to Colombia’

Cardi B already has her post-tour plans set.
A clip of her from her Los Angeles tour stop shows her vowing to remove part of her BBL after her Little Miss Drama Tour is over.
Cardi’s declaration came after Kehlani was heard saying to the Bronx hitmaker, “You have so much ass. That was the most ass I ever seen.”
“After this tour, I’m taking some out,” Cardi responded. “After this tour, I don't want to hear nobody for three months. I'm going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nobody nothing. I'm taking this ass out.”
The Am I the Drama? rapper’s trek kicked off on Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California. She’s set to be on the road for two more months, hitting San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C., before wrapping with a set of two concerts on April 17 and 18 in Atlanta.
Bardi made headlines over the weekend when, during her Feb. 13 show in Las Vegas, she fell out of her chair while rapping to her "Thotiana" remix verse. “That was the government!” she told the audience.
Her playful comment was a nod to the beginning of the tour, when she threatened to "jump" ICE agents who attended her concerts to arrest immigrants. Homeland Security apparently didn’t find her remark funny and dragged her for her controversial past as an exotic dancer.