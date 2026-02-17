Blueface Jokes Cardi B Made Him 'Nervous' During "Thotiana" Performance: 'Damn Near Forgot the Song'

Blueface says Cardi B made him “a little nervous” during their joint performance of “Thotiana” at the Kia Forum in Inglewood this week. Taking to Instagram Stories after the performance, Blueface joked about “damn near” forgetting his lyrics to the 2018 hit, attributing the lapse to a distraction spurred by Cardi herself.

“I ain’t gon’ lie. Cardi had me a little nervous, you feel me?” Blueface said. “When she started shaking that little booty, I damn near forgot the song I was rapping. Sad. I was on medium-rare, n***a. Dead homies. Shit. I just can’t get her booty out my head now. Like, fuck.”

Blueface went on to playfully urge himself to “stop thinking about her ass,” at one point slapping himself in the face.