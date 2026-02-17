Blueface Jokes Cardi B Made Him 'Nervous' During "Thotiana" Performance: 'Damn Near Forgot the Song'

Blueface says Cardi B made him “a little nervous” during their joint performance of “Thotiana” at the Kia Forum in Inglewood this week.
Taking to Instagram Stories after the performance, Blueface joked about “damn near” forgetting his lyrics to the 2018 hit, attributing the lapse to a distraction spurred by Cardi herself.
“I ain’t gon’ lie. Cardi had me a little nervous, you feel me?” Blueface said. “When she started shaking that little booty, I damn near forgot the song I was rapping. Sad. I was on medium-rare, n***a. Dead homies. Shit. I just can’t get her booty out my head now. Like, fuck.”
Blueface went on to playfully urge himself to “stop thinking about her ass,” at one point slapping himself in the face.
The performance came on the latest stop of Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour, which is next set to hit Portland on Feb. 19. Upcoming stops on the Am I the Drama?-supporting run this month include Vancouver, Seattle, Sacramento, and San Francisco. The tour will wrap in April with back-to-back shows at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
According to Kehlani, who was in attendance for one of this week’s Inglewood performances (and also brought out as a special guest), Cardi’s current production stands as “one of the most insane shows” she’s ever seen.
Blueface, meanwhile, has been in and out of headlines in recent months for a variety of reasons. In January, he appeared on multiple new tracks, including “VIBES” with Rich the Kid and DDG.