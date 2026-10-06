Pop Culture

Wladimir Klitschko Alleges Pawn Shop Refuses to Return Hayden Panettiere's Jewelry

The father of Panettiere's daughter, Kaya, believes a "non-family member" of the late actress pawned her jewelry.

Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Wladimir Klitschko, who shares a daughter with Hayden Panettiere, has asked a Los Angeles judge for police involvement to recover jewelry he believes belonged to the late actress.
  • Klitschko says a pawn shop received items from a “non-family member” once connected to Panettiere, who died in August from a drug overdose.
  • Klitschko and Panettiere’s 11-year-old daughter Kaya, is the sole heir to her mother’s the estate.

Wladimir Klitschko, who shares a daughter with late actress Hayden Panettiere, wants a judge to grant police involvement in recovering her jewelry, which he believes was pawned.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, the retired Ukrainian boxer says “a non-family member” once connected to the former Heroes star pawned belongings that he believes were her jewelry. The pawn shop, according to the filing, will not disclose information about the items unless law enforcement reaches out directly.

Klitschko is now asking that that his role as guardian to his 11-year-old daughter with Panettiere, Kaya, carry the permission to authorize a police investigation into recovering the jewelry, as it could be a part of his daughter’s inheritance.

Along with alleging that Panettiere’s jewelry was missing, Klitschko claimed in a filing that emails he was notified had been accessed and destroyed by non-family members. The filing also explains that a security company was hired to protect Panettiere’s house and its contents after a “documented concern” that someone had gained unauthorized access. After Panettiere’s death on August 16, the locks on the home were changed, and storage units holding her designer clothing were moved so the pieces could not be stolen. Panettiere, who published a memoir four months before her death, died from the effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine, which resulted in cardiac arrest.

Just days after Panettiere’s death, her mother, Lesley Vogel, alleges to The New York Times that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, had pawned some of her belongings before she passed away. A source who was given anonymity corroborated Vogel’s claims. Hickerson had filed for bankruptcy in 2022 and pleaded guilty in connection to multiple instances of domestic violence against Panettiere the year before.

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