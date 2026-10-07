Megan Thee Stallion Shares Tina Tuesday Freestyle "Is You Cool?"

Megan Thee Stallion is back with another Tina Tuesday freestyle.

On Tuesday (Oct. 6) the rapper dropped the “Is You Cool?” freestyle that sees her rapping in white lingerie in a snowy forest.

The track arrives one week after Megan’s first, eponymous “Tina Tuesday” freestyle dropped.

On Monday, Megan announced the 2026 edition of her Hottieween event, set to be held on Oct. 30 at the Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Ahead of her annual gathering, fans can catch Megan hit the catwalk as a performer for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 18.