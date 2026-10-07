Music

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Tina Tuesday Freestyle "Is You Cool?"

The rapper is getting frosty with her latest "Tina Tuesday" freestyle drop.

Megan Thee Stallion is back with another Tina Tuesday freestyle.

On Tuesday (Oct. 6) the rapper dropped the “Is You Cool?” freestyle that sees her rapping in white lingerie in a snowy forest.

The track arrives one week after Megan’s first, eponymous “Tina Tuesday” freestyle dropped.

On Monday, Megan announced the 2026 edition of her Hottieween event, set to be held on Oct. 30 at the Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Ahead of her annual gathering, fans can catch Megan hit the catwalk as a performer for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 18.

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NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Megan Thee Stallion present at The 79th Annual Tony Awards, live from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.
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Megan Thee Stallion on Healing After Klay Thompson Split: ‘I’m Not Trying to Take No Shortcuts’

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