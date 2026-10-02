Quavo Drops Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE' f/ Justin Timberlake, Offset, and More

QRÖMELIFE, the third solo studio album from Quavo, is finally here.

Produced entirely by Pharrell, the 14-track project features appearances by T.I., Future, Offset, Tyler the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Yung Miami, and Justin Timberlake.

On “Away,” Quavo reunites with Offset for their first song together since Culture III, Migos’ final album as a trio with the late Takeoff. The rapper told Idea Generation that the death of his nephew Takeoff paved the way for the road to reconciliation.

“It threw out all the things that I was upset about or that we had friction about," he said, before speaking for himself. "It was enough for me to say, alright, cool. Whatever you're going through, I'll go through with you.”

Quavo shared that QRÖMELIFE was made last year while he was dealing with grief and needed to create and express himself.