Music

Quavo Drops Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE' f/ Justin Timberlake, Offset, and More

The 14-track album is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, and features appearances by Tyler the Creator, T.I., and more

Quavo attends Quavo: Qrome Life Atlanta Listening Session.
Prince Williams/WireImage

QRÖMELIFE, the third solo studio album from Quavo, is finally here.

Produced entirely by Pharrell, the 14-track project features appearances by T.I., Future, Offset, Tyler the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Yung Miami, and Justin Timberlake.

On “Away,” Quavo reunites with Offset for their first song together since Culture III, Migos’ final album as a trio with the late Takeoff. The rapper told Idea Generation that the death of his nephew Takeoff paved the way for the road to reconciliation.

“It threw out all the things that I was upset about or that we had friction about," he said, before speaking for himself. "It was enough for me to say, alright, cool. Whatever you're going through, I'll go through with you.”

Quavo shared that QRÖMELIFE was made last year while he was dealing with grief and needed to create and express himself.

QRÖMELIFE is about the journey of me going through tough times in life and getting to the other side through my faith, family and my love for music,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

After serving as the lone producer on Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out, Pharrell is taking that same approach with QRÖMELIFE.

Quavo said Pharrell challenged him to “go bigger and try to make stadium music” on this album. Find out for yourself if this objective was accomplished.

Related Stories

Quavo with sunglasses spelling "HUNCHO" and "LIFE" peers through a torn black background, showcasing diamond grills.
Music

Quavo's Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE': Tracklist, Features, and Everything You Need to Know

Quavo's third solo album is produced entirely by Pharrell and features Offset, Future, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and more.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo4 hours ago
Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images
Music

Quavo and Offset Preview Their First New Collaboration in Five Years

The pair previewed the track at the album release party for 'Qrömelife,' Quavo's new album executive produced by Pharrell Williams.

Joe Price4 days ago
Rapper Quavo performs during YSL Records & Young Thug Present: The New Generation Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Quavo Confirms He Welcomed His First Child Ahead of New Album 'Qrömelife'

"It brings a new reason why I’m doing this," Quavo shared in an interview with Noah Callahan-Bever for Complex’s 'Idea Generation' podcast.

Joe Price3 days ago

Trending

1
MusicDrake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years
2
MusicQuavo's Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE': Tracklist, Features, and Everything You Need to Know
3
StyleZendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach
4
MusicEminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'
5
StyleJoe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign
6
Pop CultureThe Best Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App

Quavo Drops Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE' f/ Justin Timberlake, Offset, and More