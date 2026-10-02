Quavo Drops Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE' f/ Justin Timberlake, Offset, and More

QRÖMELIFE, the third solo studio album from Quavo, is finally here.
Produced entirely by Pharrell, the 14-track project features appearances by T.I., Future, Offset, Tyler the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Yung Miami, and Justin Timberlake.
On “Away,” Quavo reunites with Offset for their first song together since Culture III, Migos’ final album as a trio with the late Takeoff. The rapper told Idea Generation that the death of his nephew Takeoff paved the way for the road to reconciliation.
“It threw out all the things that I was upset about or that we had friction about," he said, before speaking for himself. "It was enough for me to say, alright, cool. Whatever you're going through, I'll go through with you.”
Quavo shared that QRÖMELIFE was made last year while he was dealing with grief and needed to create and express himself.
“QRÖMELIFE is about the journey of me going through tough times in life and getting to the other side through my faith, family and my love for music,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
After serving as the lone producer on Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out, Pharrell is taking that same approach with QRÖMELIFE.
Quavo said Pharrell challenged him to “go bigger and try to make stadium music” on this album. Find out for yourself if this objective was accomplished.