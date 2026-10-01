Music

DJ Vlad Says He Was 'Jumped,' Posts Bandaged-Eye Photo

The VladTV founder promised a video explaining the alleged attack, drawing immediate skepticism from commenters.

DJ Vlad with a beard and glasses in a patterned black suit stands in front of a yellow curtain and roses.
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • DJ Vlad says he was “jumped” and posted a photo of himself wearing a bandage over one eye.
  • Skeptical commenters accused the VladTV founder of staging the claim for attention and content.
  • Vlad promised to drop a video explaining the alleged attack on Friday.

DJ Vlad is telling followers he was attacked this week, and he has a photo to go with it.

The media personality posted a photo on X Thursday (Oct. 1) with a bandage covering one eye.

"I got jumped yesterday. Video dropping tomorrow explaining what happened," he wrote.

Some of the replies were not on his side, as commenters lined up to question whether the incident happened at all.

"Yeah OKKKKKK. This is 100% CAP!" wrote one user.

"Vlad so desperate for content. I told y'all he does shit when it gets dry. 53 years old looking for attention," wrote another user.

There is precedent, though. In August 2008, Vlad was assaulted by Rick Ross's entourage after he covered the rapper's past work as a corrections officer, an attack that left him with a corneal abrasion, stitches near his eye, and fractured facial bones. Vlad sued for $4 million, and a jury awarded him $300,000 in April 2010.

The new claim arrives during a combative stretch for Vlad. He fell out with Boosie Badazz over pay in the spring, clashed with Aries Spears over money in September, filed a federal copyright suit against Joyner Lucas in November 2025 over VladTV interview footage, and is feuding with N.O.R.E.

Vlad says the explanation lands Friday.

Related Stories

(L-R) Boosie Badazz and DJ Vlad.
Music

Boosie Badazz Accuses DJ Vlad of Being 'Obsessed With Turning Blacks Against Each Other'

His comments come after the release of VladTV's latest interview with Charleston White, during which the Baton Rouge rapper is referenced.

Trey Alston26 days ago
Two men are pictured. DJ Vlad, left, wears a patterned suit and glasses. N.O.R.E., right, wears a cap and jacket, making a peace sign.
Music

DJ Vlad Trolls N.O.R.E. With False Claims Jay-Z Bankrolled His Sexual Assault Lawsuit

N.O.R.E. and DJ Vlad have been going back and forth over the former's refusal to sit down for an interview.

Joe Price20 days ago
Two men are pictured side by side. DJ Vlad, left, has a beard and wears a blue suit. N.O.R.E., right, wears a black cap and a jacket with patches.
Music

DJ Vlad Says N.O.R.E.'s Wife Is Threatening to Sue Him for Defamation for Calling Her 'White'

Vlad also said that he plans to respond to a civil lawsuit accusing N.O.R.E. of sexual assault.

Joe Price21 days ago

Trending

1
MusicEminem Fans Think Kid Rock Feature Announcement Is Fake: 'No F*cking Way'
2
MusicBruno Mars Serenades Karol G in Love-Filled 'Dance With Me' Music Video
3
MusicDJ Vlad Says He Was 'Jumped,' Posts Bandaged-Eye Photo
4
Pop CultureRay J Reportedly Suffers Cardiac Episode During Livestream, Rushed to Hospital By Paramedics
5
MusicMichael McDonald Reunited With Son He Put Up for Adoption over 50 Years Ago
6
Pop CultureTrina Braxton's Husband Von Scales, Dead at 58

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App