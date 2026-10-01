DJ Vlad Says He Was 'Jumped,' Posts Bandaged-Eye Photo

Key Takeaways
- DJ Vlad says he was “jumped” and posted a photo of himself wearing a bandage over one eye.
- Skeptical commenters accused the VladTV founder of staging the claim for attention and content.
- Vlad promised to drop a video explaining the alleged attack on Friday.
DJ Vlad is telling followers he was attacked this week, and he has a photo to go with it.
The media personality posted a photo on X Thursday (Oct. 1) with a bandage covering one eye.
"I got jumped yesterday. Video dropping tomorrow explaining what happened," he wrote.
Some of the replies were not on his side, as commenters lined up to question whether the incident happened at all.
"Yeah OKKKKKK. This is 100% CAP!" wrote one user.
"Vlad so desperate for content. I told y'all he does shit when it gets dry. 53 years old looking for attention," wrote another user.
There is precedent, though. In August 2008, Vlad was assaulted by Rick Ross's entourage after he covered the rapper's past work as a corrections officer, an attack that left him with a corneal abrasion, stitches near his eye, and fractured facial bones. Vlad sued for $4 million, and a jury awarded him $300,000 in April 2010.
The new claim arrives during a combative stretch for Vlad. He fell out with Boosie Badazz over pay in the spring, clashed with Aries Spears over money in September, filed a federal copyright suit against Joyner Lucas in November 2025 over VladTV interview footage, and is feuding with N.O.R.E.
Vlad says the explanation lands Friday.