Halle Berry's Ex Granted Restraining Order After Alleging She Attacked Their 12-Year-Old Son

Halle Berry’s ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, has been granted a temporary restraining order against the actress and is requesting sole custody of their 13-year-old son, according to legal documents reviewed by Complex.

The request from the order stems from Martinez’s allegation that Berry “physically abused” their son, Maceo, by “jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him” in an incident last weekend.

Berry, 60, denied the allegations to TMZ through her attorney, Marina Beck.

“To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement,” Beck said, per the outlet. “There is voluminous evidence, including numerous judicial rulings, that Olivier Martinez repeatedly violated court orders and interfered with necessary therapeutic and educational interventions to the detriment of his and Halle Berry's minor son Maceo — misconduct for which Mr. Martinez has already been legally sanctioned."

Martinez said the attack on their son took place while the preteen was playing a VR game at home with Berry and her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, and Berry initiated a physical fight while saying that Maceo looked “so stupid.” Per Martinez, Maceo then called his dad and asked to be picked up, and Berry sent an apology text the next day.

Martinez further claimed that three years ago, Berry asked what Maceo would do “as a Black man” to protect her from being robbed from Martinez, alleging that his ex called him a “white bitch,” and threatened to have him deported to France.

Martinez said that in other recent incidents, she has “wrestled” their son and forced him to “tap out,” using “choke holds that she learned while training in mixed martial arts.”

“While she has said that she is just joking, Maceo has consistently told me and her that he does not like this,” Martinez said. “He has expressed that he is essentially constantly nervous while in her care because he could be put in choke hold at any moment.”

He also claimed Berry's use of alcohol has fueled the altercations.

Berry and Martinez, who filed for divorce in 2015 after two years of marriage, have been ordered to participate in court mediation, and Berry will continue having visitations with Maceo.