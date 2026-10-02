Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Reunite for Emotional 'Club Shay Shay' Interview

Three years after saying their goodbyes on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless were reunited on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay. After Sharpe provided a glowing introduction for his former co-host, Bayless admitted he has missed the days when they sat across from each other. Skip revealed they recently spent time together filming a commercial, and it seemed just like old times. “You can’t fake what we had, Skip,” Sharpe said. “You can’t, and I honestly miss it,” Bayless added. “And I cherish it. It was a great seven years of my career that, obviously, the farther away we get, the fonder you look back on it.”

Skip acknowledged that there were moments when they clashed on Undisputed, but chalked it up to them just being who they were. The two spoke about a heated 2023 exchange that many believe was the catalyst for their split. Bayless claimed Sharpe was jealous of Tom Brady, who was at the center of their argument. “You make it seem like I was a bum, I’m in the effin’ Hall of Fame,” Sharpe fired back, which led to Skip telling Shannon that Brady is “way better than you were.” Bayless now believes that was “the only moment where I believe we miscommunicated” because Skip thought he heard Sharpe say he was better than Brady when the Pro Football Hall of Famer would admit he is not the best player at his own position. “That segment was not the end of us,” Bayless said, to which Sharpe added, “I personally don’t think there should have been an end.”

Bayless recalled having a conversation with Sharpe three days before his final day on Undisputed where Shannon said he did not want to leave, much to Skip’s surprise.